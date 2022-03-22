This seems like one of those once-in-a-lifetime bargains that you’ll regret passing on if you don’t pick it up right now. This old-school racer is ready to deliver you an on-track driving experience that you just can’t get from anything modern. And it’s only $12,500!

Advertisement

With a top-level race engine weighing in at a whopping 948 ccs, you know you’ll have to wring every rpm out of it that you can, but because the car weighs about as much as a thimble, it can be shoved into the corner and maintain that momentum.

Being a pure race car, much of the car’s original bodywork appears to be gone, but it’s replaced with a fiberglass facsimile to keep the vintage look alive. The original Spridget chassis is still there underneath it all, so you can really feel what it’s like to race on those old-school lever-arm shocks and massive Hoosier slicks. Boy, what a dream this thing must be.

When I saw this listing I had a quick chat with a friend who vintage races this car’s sibling, the MG Midget out on the west coast. He was quick to comment that this looks like a great car, and that the engine alone is a 15-20 thousand dollar expense to build from scratch! He also mentioned that it would take someone who really knows these machines to set it up right and keep it happy on track. It’s not the kind of racer that you just jump into as an amateur. That said, I’m two or three drinks away from thinking I’m the right guy for this car. It’s such a deal!

I recognize what I just said, and I understand that this is becoming more of an oddball race car every day that passes, but I can’t help but think what kind of fun this monster would be. Even better, what if you stuck some lights and signals on it and took it for a rip on your favorite driving road a few times a year? Tell me that doesn’t sound compelling.

Advertisement

If this bugeye seems like your cup of tea, go check out some more photos and information over on eBay.

Here’s what the seller had to say about it in the listing: