Car Culture

This AI Image-Style Tool Is A Fun Way To Play With Your Car Pics

Jason Torchinsky
Filed to:Car Art
Car ArtAICar Pictures
Illustration for article titled This AI Image-Style Tool Is A Fun Way To Play With Your Car Pics
Illustration: Jason Torchinsky

Artificial intelligence is useful for many things: Spying on us, giving Elon Musk nightmares, and making pretend soldiers and monsters in video games try to kill you. But can it help you waste time with pictures of your cars? I’m happy to answer that, yes, friends, it can. With something called Deepart.io.

Basically, what Deepart.io does is take a source image and a style image, and then re-works the source image to appear to have been rendered in the style used in the style image.

For example, I took this picture of the Changli and this terrifying image of hellish beasts by Albrecht Dürer called The Apocalyptic Woman from 1497 to use for the style:

Illustration for article titled This AI Image-Style Tool Is A Fun Way To Play With Your Car Pics
... and got this result:

Illustration for article titled This AI Image-Style Tool Is A Fun Way To Play With Your Car Pics

Say, that’s pretty creepy!

At the other extreme, I took this bucolic-looking picture of my Pao in the driveway and asked the robots to make it look like it was painted by James McNeil Whistler:

Illustration for article titled This AI Image-Style Tool Is A Fun Way To Play With Your Car Pics
...and was rewarded with this soothing piece of hotel-friendly art:

Illustration for article titled This AI Image-Style Tool Is A Fun Way To Play With Your Car Pics
Of course, there are likely better things to do with your time, but taking your crappy car snapshots and making them look like they were painted by Jasper Johns or whoever seems like a pretty harmless way to kill a night.

I think they want to sell you hi-res version of your images, but, you know what? You don’t have to buy shit if you don’t want to! This is America, or whatever other country you’re in!

(Show us what you come up with in the comments!)

Jason Torchinsky

Senior Editor, Jalopnik • Running: 1973 VW Beetle, 2006 Scion xB, 1990 Nissan Pao, 1991 Yugo GV Plus, 2020 Changli EV • Not-so-running: 1973 Reliant Scimitar, 1977 Dodge Tioga RV (also, buy my book!)

