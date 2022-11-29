It’s a day that ends in a “y”, which means there’s a new hypercar on the block. Our latest entrant is the De Tomaso P900, and it’s quite a looker. Unlike most of the latest hypercar concepts we see, the P900 isn’t electric. Instead, it has a newly developed 60 degree V12 that is meant to run on synthetic fuels.

At $3 million each, the 18 planned P900s are meant to be track focused monsters powered by – what the company claims to be – the lightest and smallest V12 ever developed. It weighs just 485 pounds and can rev to a wildly-high 12,300 rpm. For those keeping score at home, that’s 200 rpm more than the GMA T.50's Cosworth V12. That may not sound like a lot, but in an RPM dick-measuring competition, you want the higher redline. All in all, the 6.2-liter powerplant pushes out 900 horsepower. That’s a hell of a lot of power for a carbon-fiber composite car that weighs just under 2,000 pounds.

All of that power is routed through an Xtrac sequential gearbox to the rear wheels only. But sadly there is a catch. De Tomaso says this engine isn’t going to be available until the end of 2024. That means if you want your P900 now, you’ll have to settle for a F1-derived Judd V10. Once the V12 is ready, it sounds like you’ll be able to swap it in. Thank goodness.



In terms of styling, De Tomaso says its outlandish and flowing lines were honed in by utilizing a wind tunnel that is used by F1 cars. I wouldn’t call the P900 traditionally beautiful, but striking is definitely a world that comes to mind here. That’s not a bad thing. I mean, if you’re buying something like the P900, you probably want people to see you in it. It looks similar to the P72, but more extreme.

Performance figures have not yet been released, but the company says the P900 will provide drivers with a LMP-style driving experience that is aimed at blasting around racetracks all over the world.

The P900, of course, comes from De Tomaso Automobili – the folks responsible for the P72 hypercar. But before these two modern cars, the company was best known for building Italian-styled supercars with the Ford V8 hearts, like the Pantera and Mangusta, back in the 1960s and 70s.