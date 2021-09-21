Luxury toy car manufacturer The Little Car Company has created a $120,000 replica of James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5 to celebrate the release of upcoming James Bond flick, No Time To Die.

The two-thirds scale model is based on the iconic Aston Martin DB5, which was first seen on-screen with James Bond in 1964 ’s Goldfinger. The car will make its eighth appearance in a Bond film in No Time to Die, which will be released on October 8th.

To celebrate the film’s release, The Little Car Company partnered with movie producer EON Productions to update its original DB5 Junior replica and make it worthy of any budding super spy.

Based on a 3D scan of the original Aston Martin DB5, the new DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition is packed with all the gadgets you would expect as an aspiring secret agent.

At the push of a button, the headlights drop to reveal a twin set of simulated Gatling guns, complete with imitation gun sounds and flashes.

The car also has a ‘skid mode’, and a digital number plate that can be controlled to display personal messages. On the DB5 Junior, drivers will also find a smoke screen, which ejects smoke through the rear exhaust pipe from a supply tank.



All the gadgets on the miniature car are operated by controls on a hidden switch panel in the passenger door.

In order to create the car’s gadgets and effects, The Little Car Company partnered with Chris Corbould, a special effects supervisor who has worked on 15 James Bond films since the early 1980s.

Ben Hedley, CEO of The Little Car Company, said: “Regarded as the most famous car in cinematic history, the gadget-laden Aston Martin DB5 awed audiences around the world over fifty years ago.

“Now, that story continues. As part of an exclusive partnership with EON Productions and Aston Martin, we have had the opportunity to create something truly unique for James Bond fans and collectors. We can’t wait to see the adventures these cars take with their owners.”

Priced from £90,000 ($120,000) plus taxes, The Little Car Company will create just 125 iterations of the DB5 Junior No Time To Die Edition. The cars are not road legal.

The miniature version of the car is fully electric, and packs four 1.8 kWh batteries, coupled with a 21.5bhp motor capable of powering it to 45mph. When you want to bring all this power to a stop, the car features both regenerative braking and Brembo disc brakes.

Inside the cabin, the dashboard has been updated as well. The fuel gauge is now a battery meter, and the oil temperature gauge monitors motor temperature.

To complete the DB5's styling, the car is finished with Silver Birch paintwork, individually numbered chassis plates and Aston Martin badging.