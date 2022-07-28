Thieves are up to no good again. After police received reports of multiple Ford F-150 Raptors being stolen, The Detroit News reports that authorities were able to catch the thieves and recover the trucks.

It all started on Wednesday, July 27th. Around 9 p.m. local time, police received a call that “multiple” Ford F-150 Raptors had been stolen from a lot in Dearborn. A short time later, police were tipped off that the trucks were traveling north and being driven by individuals wearing ski masks.



Police immediately called in a helicopter to help them in their search. In footage released by the department, you can see the helicopter using night vision to track the vehicle. Police on the ground tracked one of the Raptors all the way to Detroi t, where the driver eventually abandoned the truck and fled near a home.



Police made their way to the home where the driver got rid of the truck. Stupidly, the driver was still hanging around the house. That’s when police spotted a car that was leaving the house. The driver inside the car had a ski mask on. Authorities later searched the house and found three more of the alleged suspects along with three vehicles that had been reported stolen, keys to more stolen cars, and a gun. One of the vehicles that was recovered was a stolen GT500 that was taken from Ford’s Flat Rock assembly plant at the end of 2021.



The investigation is still ongoing. Authorities haven’t said whether or not they recovered the other Raptor. And it’s not like this is something they haven’t been dealing with. Thefts from Ford plants and lots have been going on for months: four brand new Shelby Mustang GT500s were stolen from the Flat Rock plant in December 2021, one of which was recovered in this theft as I mentioned; a million dollars worth of F-150 Raptors were stolen from the Dearborn truck plant in June; a week later six brand new Mustangs were stolen again, simply driven out of their lot. Ford needs to get its plant security together before this keeps happening.

