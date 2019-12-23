They're Selling Winch Mounts For Subarus Now

Photo : Warn

We’ve been watching the overland trend – kitting out cars for camping safaris – build a lot of momentum in 2019. A sidebar to that has been the rising popularity of Subarus as adventure vehicles. I mean, why not. But also, it’s kind of funny.

Warn, a well-established off-road outfitter and probably the best-respected brand name in winches, the likes of which are typically seen mounted on hardcore off-road trucks and SUVs, now sells a mount for this mighty recovery tool specifically for the Subaru Crosstrek.

Advertisement

Practically speaking, saddling a Crostrek with the weight of all the accessories that car in the photograph above seems a little nutty to me. I’m sorry, Crosstrek fans, but these cars are comically slow before a few hundred pounds of accessories get bolted on. I cannot imagine how one would get out of its own way with all-terrain tires and a loaded roof rack.

Then again, my off-roaders are all slow too and we still manage to have a good time.

I’m not here to hate on off-road Subarus; some of my best friends drive sedans with overly aggressive dirt tires! Yeah, no, I actually do like the idea of using a versatile and efficient platform like a compact all-wheel drive wagon and sprucing it up with fun accessories.

Advertisement

I’m just observing that the exploding off-road Subaru aftermarket scene, beyond the rally world which has been around for ages, is evidence of a clearly growing automotive subculture. And the existence of this winch mount in particular, from such a mainstream manufacturer, feels like a milestone for the movement.

Congratulations, hard-working Subaru adventuremobiles. You’ve Arrived.