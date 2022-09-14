I have one glaring example, but with a motorcycle.

I bought a clean-ish used 2004 gsxr1000 in Salt Lake City at an auction and rode it back to Pennsylvania.

I knew the bike had been down at least once. But judging from the fairing damaged, it looked like your typical low speed lowside ( narrator: it wasn’t just a low speed lowside)

About 3/4 of the way home the was a little weirdness to the handling. If I sat on the right side of the seat, the bike would kinda steer left. And it had a real touchy on center feel, I just chalked it up to loose or worn headbearings, and rode along. When I stopped for gas I noticed the rake seemed a little weird. Started crawling around the bike and noticed the entire bottom of the steering tube (head tube) was separated from the frame by about 1-2 mm.

My first thought was not “wow, how will I get home” My first thought was the 150-ish speed run I was doing in the empty parts of Colorado a day or so before.

It was about 1 am and nothing was open. But luckily there was a Walmart next door. I decided to go get some snacks and think about what I’m going to do. Now the beautiful part about rural Walmarts is they are really the do all store in the area. As I’m walking through the isles I happen upon those 3' long 3/4" wide zip ties. My inner shade tree mechanic is instantly activated. A bag of 30 for $20. Thank you very much. And a set of their cheapest channel locks and side cutters to really pull the ties trigger and cut them off.

Back to my bike. I rather ungraciously ram the bike into a wall a few times trying to get that gap as close as possible, then start zipping on the ties. Made sure the broken patterns of the aluminum fit back together, and put the rest of the pack on for good measure.

Get back on the road and all is well. Stayed well within the speed limit for the next 1800 or so miles till I got back home. One used frame (with title) from AJs cycle salvage, and a few weekends and I had a pretty kickass bike.