These Were Your Favorite Childhood Car Toys

I had the obligatory Matchbox/Hot Wheels cars that I played with forever and have passed onto my kids, but my absolute favorite was one of these keys.

My uncle (you know, the one cool one that everyone has) was into cars and loved that I was into cars. When I was 7 years old, he gave me one of his keys to his new Jaguar XJ sedan for Christmas. Still remember it was black with tan leather.

Anytime we were together, he would let me unlock the doors for him and my aunt, then I’d get to reach up and use it to start the engine. Even today when we get together on the holidays, we still talk about it and all the other car stuff we loved (SCCA racing, turbos, etc.)