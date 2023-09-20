These Were Your Favorite Childhood Car Toys

Ah, youth. Those days free of responsibilities, free of cares, and full of brightly colored plastic objects that could draw your attention for hours, days, weeks on end. Some of that plastic even took the vague form of a vehicle — plane, train, even automobile. This was the question posed to you all earlier this week: What was your favorite childhood automotive toy? You gave us a wealth of answers, so it’s time we dug into them. Here’s what you said.
Hot Wheels
1970s kids. If you know, you know.
My friend, you’re in luck: They still make Hot Wheels to this very day. You can find them at your local Target, pharmacy, grocery store, or pretty much anywhere else.
Micro Machines
While I loved all sorts of toy cars - my favorites were always Micromachines. Incredibly small, but also detailed - with opening doors and hoods - some even had lights. I had a few of the big floor maps, so you could set out whole cities - including airports and (I seem to recall) an aircraft carrier. Pretty cool stuff, and, of course, because they were so small you could gather up your whole collection for holidays and take it with you.
Apparently they don’t make them any more - which is a shame, because our 4 year old loves playing with my old set. And (ahem) I’m also finding them just as much fun as I remember.
I personally know Micro Machines best for their uncredited role in the Christmas classic Home Alone, but apparently there were kids whose last name wasn’t Culkin that still owned them.
Slot Cars
for hours and hours and hours.....
People love to talk about “slot-car handling” when describing cars that carve corners well, but I wonder if those people have ever actually played with slot cars. Those things want nothing more than to fly off the track with the slightest twitch of throttle.
Car Keys
I had the obligatory Matchbox/Hot Wheels cars that I played with forever and have passed onto my kids, but my absolute favorite was one of these keys.
My uncle (you know, the one cool one that everyone has) was into cars and loved that I was into cars. When I was 7 years old, he gave me one of his keys to his new Jaguar XJ sedan for Christmas. Still remember it was black with tan leather.
Anytime we were together, he would let me unlock the doors for him and my aunt, then I’d get to reach up and use it to start the engine. Even today when we get together on the holidays, we still talk about it and all the other car stuff we loved (SCCA racing, turbos, etc.)
People complain that Marvel movies are the adult equivalent of jingling a keyring for a toddler, but this takes that concept down to its bare essentials: Just one singular key, no jingling. Keeping kids entertained is that easy.
Smash Up Derby
Without question my SSP Smash Up Derby sets. I had two so a total of four cars. The 50's era Chevy and Ford were the best. Used them outside in the garage, on the sidwalk, in the basement. Even raced them straight into concrete walls. They came with ramps, parts that few off on impact and somehow, despite all my best efforts to destroy them, they were remarkably unbreakable. I mean until I put firecrackers in them and attempted to time their detonation with being airborne off the ramps. Pretty sure I remember shattering one of them. But hey, that’s not due to poor quality, just the destructive imagination of a 10 year old boy. May have to go check eBay...
I may not have had these cars, but I had a toy set with a similar concept — only, instead of derby cars, it was based on Battlebots. Remember Battlebots? I had a friend who actually built one in college. That’s my fun fact for the day.
Fisher Price Service Center
This looks hauntingly familiar. I think I may have seen one in my grandparents’ house once, it looks like it’s of that vintage. As in, the vintage for my parents to play with in their youth, not my grandparents.
Hess Truck
Every Christmas morning, even into my teenage years, I got a Hess Truck.
The rules at my house was that if it was in the stocking, I could play with it before my parents woke up. And every morning, a Hess truck was in the stocking or next to it.
I always broke them before lunch, but to this day, nothing says “Christmas morning” like a Hess Truck
Hoser68 included a photo of a classic Hess Truck, but I’m including an ad that I actually remember. This might be the oldest ad I remember, actually. Still took me until adulthood to learn what Hess did, outside of truck manufacturing.
Tonka Trucks
70's Tonka trucks. Had 3 or 4, a couple dump trucks and a crane.
I really like the idea of Tonka elitism. Nah, man, nothing after the ‘70s even counts — the oil crisis hit Tonka hard. The trucks sold out, went mainstream in the ‘80s.
Dune Buggy Boat
Car and a Boat, My grandmother got it for me.
Damn, yeah. That sure is what it says on the tin right there. You ask for a cat and a boat, you get a car and a boat.
Pit Change Charger
I got The Pit Change Charger when I was 5 and it locked in my love of stock car racing and working on cars. I fantasized about being AJ Foyt at Daytona back when there were only 4 races televised a year. I can’t tell you how many times I took that car apart and ‘rebuilt’ the engine, I couldn’t wait to get my hands on a real car. To be able to recreate a pitstop of jacking up the car and swapping tires with the power wrench was all I could ask. The only thing missing was the smell of burning oil, coolant over heating, hot tires and Stroh’s beer - the local clay track favorite.
One of the tools in this kid looks like it’s a buffer wheel, and I really like the idea of NASCAR tire changers also needing to give the car a quick detail before it heads back out on track at the Glen. Too many bugs in the Boot, gotta get them all off the paint to make sure the sponsors can be read properly.
Tyco Fast Traxx
Tyco Fast Traxx. I had one of these in the early 1990s and it was so cool! The ancient batteries only lasted ~20 minutes on a full charge, but as Dom would say, “...for those 20 minutes or less, I was free.”
If you liked the Tyco Fast Traxx because they were fast and had tracks, I like to think you grew up to get really into the Ripsaw. If you liked them because putting two Xes at the end of a word is cool, you probably grew up to watch Darling In The Franxx even after it got bad halfway through.
Tyco Rebound
The original Tyco Rebound. I’m pretty sure it was one of the first R/C cars that could flip and drive on either side. There was a forever under development subdivision near my parents house and we used to launch this thing off of dirt piles that were 10-20 feet high and it would just keep going. It could spin on the spot donuts and could drive into a wall and just keep flipping itself over and over.
As long as we’re on the Tyco topic, why not throw the Rebound in there too? I’ve always wanted to try a full-size version of one of these, a real life car that can flip over and keep driving upside down. I might need a HANS device for that.
Shinsei FireFox
Wow...there were some great replies in here! I was expecting the usual 90s/00s crap, but you guys delivered some excellent 70s and 80s goodies...thanks!
When I was little, my Pit Change Charger was my hands-down favorite...but then I got my first RC...the Shinsei FireFox. At the time, there weren’t too many RCs, and the few there were had wires or only went forward/reverse-turn, which was ludicrous. OR you bought a Tamiya kit and built it yourself...or had your father build it, more likely. But those were expensive, and you had to buy a radio on top of it. But Shinsei came out with ‘reasonably’ priced ($95 in ‘81...ok $320 in today’s money isn’t totally reasonable) Ready to Run RC cars...just add batteries. The FireFox was neat, even when the gears got a little stripped, but it had no suspension and was 2wd and very little ground clearance...even though it looked like a Lamborghini LM002, it needed totally smooth road, which we did not have.
Then came the Mountain Man. It had rubber tires with air in them, not just a strip wrapped around a plastic wheel! And the tire pattern was a REAL one, from BF Goodrich! It looked like a Chevy Blazer...not ‘kind of like’, but JUST like. It had a switch on top for 2 or 4 wheel drive. And when it was fully charged, it was pretty quick. Nothing like the insane lipo/brushless/30mph goodies today, of course, but still a lot for a 10yo to handle. It was also took a beating...but most toys back then did (or could become a weapon, like my all-metal Tonka trucks).
The Mountain Man lasted as my favorite for years...longer than the BigTrak, the slot cars, the Corgis and Hot Wheels, and even the Pit Change Charger. I still have it and its original box, worn as it all is.
Fun facts: Shin Sei is the name of the corporation in Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury that made the Aerial mobile suit. Firefox is the name of the browser you should really, really be using. The Shinsei Firefox, though, is older than both.
Tomy Racing Turbo
A true classic.
Rumor has it that this is the exact sim rig that Max Verstappen trains on. Can something be a rumor if I just made it up right now, but I really feel like people should spread it? Asking for a friend.
Evel Knievel Stunt Cycle
The Evel Knievel stunt cycle! Man, I used to wind that thing up as hard as I could, and watch Evel do wheelies down the sidewalk, jump the home made ramps I made and chase my sisters down the driveway with it!
I was born long after Even Knievel retired, so that red, white, and blue getup brings another name to my mind: Hot Rod, the incredibly funny 2007 Lonely Island film. Highly recommend that one.