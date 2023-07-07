These Were The Cars That Defined The 2000s

Do you go for the excess, like a Hummer H2?

Do you go for the idiosyncratic that went down in flames, like the PT Cruiser?

How about the Nissan Altima circa 2005, before Nissan went downhill?

No. I choose the Honda Element. Stylish, efficient and practical. A godsend to dog owners and outdoorsy types that wasn’t a Subaru. A great car for the rest of us; or at least those who cared what a car did versus how fast or how pretty a vehicle could be. The best of the 2000s: