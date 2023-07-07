These Were The Cars That Defined The 2000s

If you had to sum up the 2000s in one car, which car would it be? That was the question we posed to you fine folks earlier this week, and you responded with a number of excellent answers, as you always do. Some of you took the question in a more figurative sense, and named vehicles that embodied trends or the story of the era. Others went for the cars they simply couldn’t help but see all the time, and others still went for their personal holy grails. There’s no such thing as a wrong answer to a Question Of The Day, so let’s get to yours:
Honda Element
Do you go for the excess, like a Hummer H2?
Do you go for the idiosyncratic that went down in flames, like the PT Cruiser?
How about the Nissan Altima circa 2005, before Nissan went downhill?
No. I choose the Honda Element. Stylish, efficient and practical. A godsend to dog owners and outdoorsy types that wasn’t a Subaru. A great car for the rest of us; or at least those who cared what a car did versus how fast or how pretty a vehicle could be. The best of the 2000s:
VelosterPastor agreed:
Came here looking for this. I might be biased, as my daughter still dailies my ‘03 Element AWD MT, but more than anything else on this page it just screams 2000's to me. You have my vote, sir.
Suggested by: radioout
Toyota Camry (XV30)
Fifth generation (2002-2006) Toyota Camry. It was, at one point, the single most common car on American roads. You couldn’t get away from seeing one (usually in silver or beige) anywhere you went.
It was so reliable and minimal frills that you still see them out there today as a great option for folks without a ton of income to get the latest and greatest. And despite the Japanese badge, they were made in Kentucky.
It might not be special, but it’s hard to argue that it wasn’t emblematic of the era.
SchwarzeEwigkt concurred:
My vote goes to the (still!) ubiquitous beige Toyota Camry.
Eminent transportation for the average person who has as much interest in their car as they have in their refrigerator, defined as “my car only enters my awareness when I’m walking toward it on the way to work or on the way home from work.” Otherwise completely invisible, even while operating it, evident by the ubiquitous Camry Dents in the corners of the rear bumpers...
Suggested by: NoBrakes58
Subaru Impreza WRX (GD/GG)
for me at the time it was the 2002 WRX. I loved the bugeye design and had been drooling over the WRX in europe and unable to purchase one here. It was insane compared to comparably priced sedans at the time and one of my favorite cars to ever own. I loved the box flare fenders and giant fog lights
Suggested by: boneheadotto
Chrysler PT Cruiser
Do I need to say more? Built from 2001-2010.
Kyrie added:
I think that’s a great one, because it exemplifies the American morale arc of the aughts. We entered the 2000s bright and hungry, were made culturally stronger after the 9/11 attacks, engaged in a period of commercial excess during the early part of the decade, were hit hard by the 2007 recession, and ended the decade a lot worse for wear than when we started.
And so, too, did the PT Cruiser. It burned bright and then died a sudden and painful death as it became passé.
Suggested by: Marc Villanova
Toyota Prius (XW20)
We’re really going to overlook something else with clear tails that was much more culturally resonant at the time it came out?
zoomzoomy2k added:
Agree. The 2004 Prius set the path for current electrification trends. The 2004 Prius is the most significant vehicle of not only the ‘00s, but the entire 21st century thus far.
Suggested by: Maymar
Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution (VII-IX)
For enthusiasts, the Evo 7-9. Mistubishi was king of the tuner scene back then, and they only needed one true performance car to claim that title. There was only one winner of the Evo vs. STi battle in the 2000s, and it was the Evo. Even if the US market got the less advanced AWD system in comparison to the rest of the world, it still ate the STi’s lunch, as well as the lunches of cars costing many times as much on the drag strip, and the track. Evos 7-9 are hall of famers in my book. They were pricey and had shit interiors even back then, but you can’t deny Evo supremacy.
Suggested by: mountainbikingandtrackdays
Ford Mustang (S197)
I hate to say it, but the Ford Mustang (fifth generation).
Of all cars it maximized the retro styling that took over this era of cars. It modernized the Mustang and took complete advantage of Chevrolet not making the Camaro. They were selling a ton of these cars and were everywhere. Everyone wanted the NEW Mustang more than anything else. It was the car of the 2000s.
Suggested by: Jon
Hummer H2
Born in the boom of cheap gas and easy credit (2002)
Died on the recession due to expensive gas and a credit crunch (and GM’s quality). GM went bankrupt in part by the decisions that made the Hummer a early success.
A lot like the Aztek, GM even predicted the future of a four-door, truckbed “jeep” being a hit... 20 years to early.
Side note: What a press image. GM clearly had a certain high-society-type customer in mind with the H2.
Suggested by: FutureDoc
Mitsubishi Eclipse (D52A/D53A)
Like actually defined it? Mitsubishi Eclipse.
Here me out.
In the 90's you had this peppy little spitfuck of a car. with the GST you got a 2800lbs car with 210HP it was light nimble and exciting. Much like the 90's it was full of excitement and potential.
Then they took that and built it on the same platform as the Sebring and Stratus. It was bloated and plasticy and it looked ok but was utter trash wasnt exciting and was a bloated pig. Trying to correct they built it then on the galant and Endevor platform and kept with the same bloat and tried to make it look modern but it was a bigger piece of shit and its image was starting to fall apart. Like the world in the middle to late 2000's. This car embodies everything about the hopeful outlook of the 90's to 2000's and its collapse into the shithole that is the 2010's and beyond.
BWK | Kinja Black Guy | Hood Legend added the third-gen Eclipse’s one objective triumph: its TV spots:
Suggested by: ikaiyoo
BMW M3 (E46)
For me, the defining car of the aughts will forever be immortalized on the box art of what is arguably the best Need For Speed game of all time: the E46 BMW M3 on the cover of the original NFS: MW. It was, and still is, one of the sexiest cars of that decade, and everyone wanted a piece: your dentist (because money), the 36 year old gym bro that wore a backwards Abercrombie hat (because vanity), and enthusiasts (because performance).
Also, it’s grille was on the other defining moniker of the 2000's, the Atkins Diet, which explains why it was roughly 1/100th the size of a modern M3's.
hayase added this tip:
At that era, I seriously dig 3-series coupe especially the top trim, M3 E46. But it’s not because of reasons above but because it’s cheaper than Skyline GT-R R34.
It’s cheaper and quite good looking, making it a very compelling alternatives as german version of Skyline
Even current price of used M3 E46 is much more affordable than Skyline GT-R R34 which is definitely going into my future list
They’re not wrong. According to Classic.com, the average used price of an E46 over the past year is $32,494, compared with $219,041 for everyone’s favorite Fast & Furious star. Convertible examples are even cheaper!
Suggested by: paradsecar