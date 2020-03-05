Drive Free or Die.
Racing

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Andrew P. Collins
Filed to:hot wheels
hot wheelsdie-cast
Illustration for article titled These Diecast Rally Championship Videos Are Way Too Good
Screenshot: 3Dbotmaker (YouTube)

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

The YouTube channel 3Dbotmaker has a whole bunch of these goofy toy car racing videos and I think they’re pretty wonderful. Just pure, wholesome, small-scale fun. The deadpan commentary and remarkably decent skidding and crashing sound effects come together to give us pretty great videos.

Advertisement

The person behind this clearly has good taste in cars and an even better sense of humor, both of which I think we can all appreciate.

I did drop a line to the contact email on the channel’s About page but haven’t heard back. They’re probably too busy setting up the next round of small-scale racing, which I’m OK with.

Hat tip to Garrett!

Andrew P. Collins

Reviews Editor, Jalopnik | 1975 International Scout, 1984 Nissan 300ZX, 1991 Suzuki GSXR, 1998 Mitsubishi Montero, 2005 Acura TL

