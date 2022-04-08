The Honda Element.

Here me out- I know they were made by the bazillions and there’s no chance you can go for a drive in a town like this one without seeing one of these toasters on the road. But, they are getting scarce now. they haven’t been made for 10 years and the ones that are left are ticking off 200, 300,000 miles on their odometers.

And this scarcity- the fact that they just stopped production, has made it possible for all of us to see what we missed. In many ways, it was the perfect SUV. Enough AWD to get you most places you’d want to go. Absolutely no pretensions of luxury or fanciness. A low, flat floor that made loading super easy. Seats that you could get out of the way. A floor you could toss mulch on without any worries. Reasonably comfortable, reasonably cheap. This was the Ford Maverick of it’s time and honestly, we need more vehicles like this. This is what the Bronco should have been.