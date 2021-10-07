Picture this: You arrive at the airport after a long flight, struggle to locate your luggage and finally burst through the doors into a freezing cold parking lot. Then, you can’t remember where you parked your car – we’ve all been there.

Advertisement

Most of us in this situation would fall into two camps: either methodically walk up and down every row to cover all ground, or frantically run around panicking until you find your beloved Miata hidden behind a pickup.

But, what if all hope of locating the car is lost and you just give up? Would you ever completely abandon your car and leave it to rust under the watchful eye of the parking lot gods?

Well, that’s exactly the fate that befell these 10 cars, which have each sat in the lost property pile at Pittsburgh International Airport for at least two years.

Now, the airport is having a clear out and needs to find new homes for the 10 abandoned cars. So that gives us the opportunity to ponder the past lives of these rejected rides.

G/O Media may get a commission 98% off Premium Coding Skills Bundle Access 54 lectures & 7 hours of content!

Learn everything you need to know to pass the MTA 98-361 Software Development Certification Exam. Buy for $29 at StackSocial

First up is a 2015 Mini Cooper Countryman S, imagine forgetting you own a Mini Countryman!

Advertisement

The Mini is one of the few vehicles in the sale that isn’t listed without keys, and also comes complete with a roof rack for your bike and excess luggage. Presumably, the previous owner resorted to cycling home from their trip after losing site of their old Countryman.



The next standout is a 2002 BMW 530i, another car that I’d struggle to forget in a hurry. With its tinted rear windows, what secrets could its past owner have been keeping?

Advertisement

The other cars on offer aren’t exactly the rust buckets that you’d expect to see left to rot by the side of the road, either. The oldest car in the lot is a 1999 Nissan Maxima, and savvy shoppers could also pick up a forgotten 2005 Chevy Trailblazer.

Advertisement

The sale, run by Joe R Pyle Auctions, also features a 2009 GMC Acadia, 2009 Nissan Titan and a 2013 GMC Terrain, all of which are sold without keys.



Potentially the casualty of a traumatic family holiday, a 2005 Toyota Sienna minivan is also included in the Pittsburg Airport sale, as is a 2007 Pontiac G6 and 2007 Chevy Impala.

Advertisement

The condition of each vehicle is listed as unknown, and everything except the Mini and the Impala is listed as being sold without any keys.