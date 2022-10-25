Cars get killed off just about every day for a bevy of reasons. Maybe they were slow sellers. Maybe the manufacturer is headed in a different direction . Maybe they wanted to spite you personally .



Whatever the reason , yesterday’s question revealed you all were very sad about a lot of now-dead vehicles. The reasons you wish they weren’t dead are even more varied than the reasons automakers gave for killing them in the first place.

So, let’s scroll down below to pay homage to our fallen brethren. The ones who were gone too soon. The dead cars.