﻿About 18 years ago when I sold my first car, a 1990 Mitsubishi Colt, I had great difficulty selling it. I already bought my second car and I couldn’t pay for both cars at the same time as insurance was killing me back then. So I was getting desperate to get rid of it. I put ads for the car on about every online marketplace and hoped it would be gone soon. It looked awfully similar to this car including the dent:



The car was mechanically sound, but it had a visible repair (I didn’t know what I was doing back then: just lot’s of filler) where the dent is on the car above and that threw most of the potential buyers off. Another small issue was the absence of a right hand mirror. This wasn’t obligatory for 1990 cars and never installed on mine. Last small issue was the mileage: 190,000 kilometers, so basically any other Colt of the same generation had less than mine.

So then on a Sunday I got a phone call from someone who was willing to pay the asking price (600 euros) if I could sell it the same day. I told him it wasn’t possible to transfer the title the same day as, back then, it had to be done at the post office and it was closed. Regardsless of this the guy turned up at the meeting point that I had in mind and he took it for a test drive with me sitting next to him. He drove straight to the post office to see for himself that it was closed (a Sunday, duh!) and then was disappointed he couldn’t transfer the title the same day. So we arranged to meet up the next day and transfer the title.

Next day he showed up at the same meeting point, we drove to the post office and while standing in queue he started haggling down the price. I was like, wtf: that’s what you’re supposed to do before transferring the title. As pressure was building up (the queue got shorter and shorter) I went along and agree to take 550 euros. While transferring the title I noticed his photo on the driving license didn’t look much like him at all, but who cares. We transferred the title and I was basically rid of the burden of owning two cars.

The next day I received a call from an unknown number. The person on the phone had the same name as the person I sold the car to, but he definitely had a different voice. He complained I took off the right hand mirror and there was a dent right under the rear bumper. He demanded I refunded 100 euros. I told him there never was a right hand mirror and the dent under the rear bumper was already there. If he was doubting my word he should look up the original online ad and compare. Then the voice on the other side uttered that his cousin got him a lousy deal on this car, so if I please could take it back. I simply said no and hung up. If you have the nerve ask your cousin to buy cars for you in your name, and do identity fraud, you also have to deal with the consequences of that.