Here are some of mine:

1. If the car has dealer plates on it, the driver is more likely to drive like an idiot.

2. A cheap/old BMW is one of the most expensive cars you’ll ever own.

3. New/newer cars are a better bet for reliability, durability and low total cost of ownership that old/older cars... no matter what others who owned those old/older cars say. Most of the time it’s a case of selective memory.

Mind you I’m not sure if these are true superstitions since they are beliefs grounded in what I’ve observed in reality.