Those are easy cars to out-idiot—a ‘69 Charger makes your choices look absolutely sane:

1) The kid would instantly be the most popular kid in school. 2) And by sometime that night, he’ll be dead from making like Dominic Toretto—along with whatever jackass friends were in the deathmobile. Totally serious here.

The modern lumpmobile Charger at least has a proper safety cage and all sorts of safety equipment—all you have in the 2nd gen are seat belts with nylon stitching so brittle, they’ll probably instantly give and send the kid crashing thru the windshield.

And it’s not the horsepower that would kill the kid, it’s the lack of brakes. Like I’ve written before, you DO NOT want to be in the position of praying you have to get a car with manual drum brakes to halt. And with someone not used to such a barebones car with no nanny gadgets, he’s dead—pretty tough to be worse—at least the modern Charger is survivable.