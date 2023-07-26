These Are Your Picks For The Most Style-Over-Substance Cars

I would like to throw any recent Camry with the full sporty trim treatment to the list. They look racy and fast but all that cladding can’t hide the fact that it still has the performance, feel, and fit-and-finish of a large economy car with a V6 that has seen minimal development for over a decade.

I guess my biggest issue is that if you want to mod or tune a car, the Camry is a pretty terrible platform and at that pricepoint, there are many better cars for the money. Hell, a stock Accord can drive circles around a Camry in terms of performance, feel, and build quality. Every time I see one on the road, I wonder why they didn’t just spring for a modestly equipped A4 or 3-series instead.