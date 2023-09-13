These Are Your Most Out-Of-Depth Driving Experiences

Around 2012/13, I had purchased a 2001 E46 M3. Overall, I loved and still miss this car, it was relatively easy to work on and didn’t quite break the bank, always looked great. But underneath, this car seemed to have a bad aura about it through the years I owned it. I gave it the nickname “BadKarma.”

The day I drove it home, literally on the first drive, a medium size dog bolted out into the road and the front bumper/fog lamp got smashed out. I never found the dog, I’m guessing it ran off because I wasn’t going very fast. Over the years, I would smash that same corner multiple times. Random tires in the middle of I-75 at 3am. Parking barriers. One drive the fog light (along with bulb, wiring ballast, etc) decided to fall out and ran it over.

The car had a tendency to bite back, but usually not when I was expecting. Getting on the throttle hard, I could easily point the car where I wanted it to go, however making a regular left from a stop light (especially on a wet day), I might end up in a wrestling match with the back wheels. I’ve probably 180'd it once or twice. Ended up in the grass once.

The last day it ever drove, I was taking a friend home late at night. Rain was pretty bad and I decided it best to keep all the stability controls on and drive with caution. There were sections of the drive I could barely see up the road from all the rain. Scenic Highway in Pensacola is a relatively bendy and hilly road, it’s a great driving road when the weather permits.

I don’t remember much of the actual event that caused it, but I must’ve hydroplaned near the top of a hill. I remember going up the hill and coming down backwards and spinning. I tried to get it back, but it was a slow losing battle as my spinning car slowly made its way off the road and into a pole. Luckily, it was a light impact and I wasn’t injured, but the car was totaled out by the insurance adjuster.