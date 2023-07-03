These Are Your Most Infuriating Flight Delay Horror Stories

Ooh Just had one a couple months ago.

Comapny Needs me to fly out to Tel Aviv for a week. So the travel agent gets me a night flight from Denver to To Newark. The flight lands early in Newark. we are happy things are going well. Well we landed too early, there is no gate for us, so we must wait on the runways until a gate opens. - thats ok i still have 1 hour till my connection to Tel Aviv.

We wait and we wait - we roll forward, but now some other plane that was backing out of a gate broke down, needs repair. now we are stuck between two gates. Its ok, i still have like 1/2 hour to get to the connection.

1/2 later - i have heard they will hold the Tel Aviv flight for us on the connection. The flight attendants ask all the passengers to let us international connection people off first. but since we have been on a runway parked for 1.5 hours. NO ONE LISTENS, so now i am nearly the last off my plane and running to the connection gate - which in Newark—- is ages away.

Me and 5 other people got to the connection gate just in time to see our plane rolling out and leaving us. Sweet

So now i get to wait in a 1.5 hour line to talk to United customer service about a new flight. I havent eaten or had water now for 6 hours. I finally get my turn. I am told the next flight i can get on is the next afternoon out of JFK. I am given a hotel voucher for a hotel in... wait for it LONG ISALND. And a Lyft credit. Its now 1 Am and My lyft credit turnd out to for a trip from JFK to Newark not the other way round, so i cant use it. Now its 2AM and I am NOT getting a 100$ cab to Long island to sleep for 3 hours. Also I dont have my bags back yet.

I finally get my bags by 3 AM and decide to sleep on the airport floor at Newark. At 5 AM they wake us up like a bunch of hobos and tell us to move on. I finally get my cab to JFK , and wait outside security there for over 8 hours to make my flight. Finally get some food and water feeling a bit better.

The new flight takes me first to Zurich - when I land in Zurich I find out that Israel is in upheaval over some political stuff - its getting bad and they are closing airports. I am so lucky Zurich has an In-Airport micro hotel - I am am to sleep for 3 hours in a bed before i got the last flight into Tel Aviv..

FUck man