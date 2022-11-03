Someone already mentioned the late model Ford Taurus SHO, but I think the first go-’round was a better car. It had a high revving Yamaha V6 and could be had with a manual transmission. They’re not fast by today’s standards but neither is an M5 from that era.

Another excellent sleeper is the late 2000's Chevrolet Impala SS. It came standard with the most anonymous styling of the era, complimented by some very slick looking polished 20" wheels. The Impala SS also featured all of the torque steer in the world, courtesy of the 5.3L V8 that Chevy crammed under the hood.