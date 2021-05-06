These Are Your Favorite Roadside Attractions

Image: Frederic J. Brown (Getty Images)

Stopping to experience a roadside attraction or activity can make a boring road trip way more fun. Or even just driving out to see that roadside attraction specifically can be worth it. This country is full of roadside oddities, so get out there and see them.

My favorite stop used to be Alien Jerky in Baker, California. Aside from all the UFO crap, it was a good stop to pick up some bomb ass jerky either on the way to or from Vegas. I stopped going though after it was revealed how racist and anti-Asian the owner was.

We asked readers what their favorite roadside attractions were. These were their answers.

Cabazon Dinosaurs Cabazon, CA

Image: David McNew (Getty Images)

Cabazon dinosaurs, hands down.

Visiting them as a kid after seeing them in Pee Wee’s Big Adventure was akin to meeting an idolized celebrity. Amazing experience.

Suggested by: Sector 7G-Wagen

Painted Desert Indian Center Holbrook, AZ

Image: Painted Desert Indian Center

I used to stop at the Painted Desert dinosaurs whenever I would drive home from college. My dog never quite got the appeal.

Giant Superman Statue Metropolis, IL

Image: Scott Olson (Getty Images)

Giant Superman statue at the county courthouse in Metropolis, IL. Lots of superman related shops as well.

Suggested by: David M. Packard III (Facebook)

Albert The Bull Audubon, IA

Image: YouTube

Albert the Bull in Audubon, Iowa. Not only is Albert the largest Bull but he’s anatomically correct, so you also get the largest set of... Rocky Mtn. Oysters as well ;) Albert is also conveniently just 17mins from the Templeton Rye distillery.

Suggested by: RCook

Kansas Cosmosphere and Space Center Hutchinson,KS

Image: YouTube

Kansas Cosmodrome and Space Center. Both because it’s a nice break from Kansas and because they have the Apollo 13 command module.

Suggested by: Kamen Burton (Facebook)

Carhenge Alliance, NE

Image: Nati Harink (AP)

Carhenge, in Alliance, Nebraska. Duh.

Suggested by: McMike

The Mystery Spot St. Ignace, MI

Image: City of St. Ignace, MI

The Mystery Spot on US-2 west of St. Ignace, MI.

Suggested by: 4Motion

....

Hoover Dam Nevada/Arizona Border

Image: Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Now that you have to specifically detour to get to it, probably Hoover Dam.

Suggested by: burner’down

Archway in Kearney, NE

Image: Nebraska Visitors Breau

Bonus points for the Archway in Kearney, NE. We’ve taken two family road trips, Wisconsin —> Colorado, and this stop surprised us. Clean (restrooms included), solid knick-knack gift shop, what looks to be a pretty neat museum (we didn’t go), and some great outdoor paths, statues, and a maze. We stayed there longer than any other stop on any other roadtrip.

Suggested by: fake-plastic-eye

Meteor Crater Winslow, AZ

Image: Daniel Slim (Getty Images)

Meteor Crater in Arizona. I doubt it technically counts, but it is in the middle of nowhere and operates on the border of cool museum/rock shop and a tourist trap from what I remember? Some kitch but a stellar rock shop, this was back in the early 90s though. It is a “National Landmark” and not a park, state park or otherwise, so I think it still has a similar vibe based on the website.

Suggested by:MarkOff8585



