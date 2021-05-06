These Are Your Favorite Roadside Attractions

Image : Frederic J. Brown ( Getty Images )

Stopping to experience a roadside attraction or activity can make a boring road trip way more fun . Or even just driving out to see that roadside attraction specifically can be worth it. This country is full of roadside oddities, so get out there and see them.

My favorite stop used to be Alien Jerky in Baker, California. Aside from all the UFO crap, it was a good stop to pick up some bomb ass jerky either on the way to or from Vegas. I stopped going though after it was revealed how racist and anti-Asian the owner was.

We asked readers what their favorite roadside attractions were. These were their answers.

