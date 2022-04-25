This. Anything from a county road that includes creek fording to full on Burning Rock Offroad Park, it matters not; the state is achingly beautiful.

My brother, cousin, and I made a trip starting at Twin Mountain Offroad. John, the owner, is a British ex-pat with a wonderfully dry sense of humor. He was getting me to try a little left foot braking to pick up some torque in one particular stuck.

I snapped my front halfshaft at the diff. Not a great look for a weekend of offroading. The cool thing is that I now have an obstacle named after me, which is a rare occurrence. Anyone can now try Gregory’s Gear Oil Gully. John got us transported back to his shop, where he keeps his 30 or so Land Rovers (including the good Defender), 20 or so of which are running, a Unimog, and a Mercedes FC thing with 45 inch tires. We got bandaged up with orange duct tape and some Glad Press-n-Seal around the holes in the diff. The thought process was that any metal spinning around in there could cause more issues. It wasn’t until later that I realized the hub is held in place on that side by the shaft.

But, we went on our way.

We left the cousin behind and went to Burning Rock. Some of the trails were simple, but some of them had me jumping so that he could see my hands over the hood for spotting.

There is also one deceptively deep hole. It is quite the sickening feeling to open the door to the sound of sloshing, only to pull it closed quickly and drag water into the floorboard (‘18 4Runner). The winch was used to good effect, and we continued the trip. The interior, however, did develop its own special odor over the next few days.

We were both considering the things we would be telling our wives about what exactly happened. My brother’s was better than mine; he decided that, since his wife limited him to 33"s instead of 35"s, she was really the one to blame for getting mud and water in the interior. He had nothing for the dent in the rear quarter from the tree he hit.

We were both considering that as we rafted the Gauley under dam release. It didn’t help that our guide told us that no one had died since EARLY September.

It was the middle of September.﻿

