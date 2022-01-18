Wheels (and the tires that are attached to them).

Changing the wheels can totally make (0r ruin!) the look of the car. Changing the size and compound of the tires along with the wheels can do dramatic things for nearly every element of the car’s performance. If you pony up for lightweight wheels it’ll also reduce the unsprung weight which gives even more advantages.

A good set of wheels and tires isn’t cheap but dollar for dollar it’s one of the best mods you can buy.