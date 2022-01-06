DiRT Rally 2.0

Dirt Rally 2.0 is the Dark Souls of racing games.

I play it with a wheel and and VR and the challenge is always there.



That game is why I firmly believe that racing without VR is flat. You can get real fear and immersion inside the headset.

Having played one of the earlier DiRT games, calling it “the Dark Souls of racing” is perfectly accurate. These games are unforgiving, harshly accurate in their physics, and an unbridled joy to play when you get them right. My time with DiRT also led to me installing a GPS app that read out directions in rally pace notes, which was extremely fun and extremely inconvenient.

Submitted by: Nate with shorter name