These Are Your Favorite Automotive Museums

So wait? Automotive or just transportation technology in general? Because that does make a difference.

If transportation in general, I’ll say the National Museum of the USAF at Wright-Patterson AFB. Some really cool items there, including the only Valkyrie XB-70 in the world, one of only a couple B-36's left and their Air Force One collection, it’s a great visit.

If Automotive specifically, I’ll call out the Automobile Museum in Auburn, IN. And amazing collection of Auburns, Dusenbergs and Cords.