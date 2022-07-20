Ah - in this hypothetical we get to keep the cars we have. Very good - the alternative would mean I’d need two expensive, but practical cars. But here I get to be silly, so [Fires up Hemmings]:

1. New(ish) Morgan Plus4. It’s my ideal new car. It’s got great, classic lines but modern car reliability and safety (kinda). I don’t think you get more character in anything made after 2000, plus it’s not the kind of car that advertises itself as expensive. The average person on the street is just going to assume you’re some eccentric British Car enthusiast (aren’t they all?) and probably be interested in your car because it’s interesting - not because it’s expensive or loud or flashy. Hemmings has a 2020 for about $130 000 USD. So that’s what I’ll budget here.

2. A vintage 30s era Custom Woody Wagon - sort of the complete opposite of the Morgan. Slow, but damn cool. These cars always get more of my attention at car shows than the hyper-priced muscle cars or sports cars. As if the chill, laid back, So-Cal vibe is being transformed into a car. Plus, I grew up listening to the Beach Boys and Jan and Dean - so there’d be a huge degree of nostalgia here as well. Figure $130 + on a really great version.