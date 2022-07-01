How terrifying it can be to get the Charger to stop.

As I’ve warned in other posts, anyone feeling like blowing $40K-$50K on a Sixties muscle car and if it still has manual drum brakes, do not buy that car. It will kill you due to its barebones, easy-to-lose-control setup. You are used to nanny gadgets—ABS and ESC—and if you think you can be Dominic Toretto once you slide behind the wheel, you are totally mistaken.

While I’ve upgraded the Charger from drums to disc brakes, they’re still manual—your leg muscles working the hydraulics as you try and bring the car to a halt. And while disc brakes are a 500% improvement over drums, you still have to pump them to keep from skidding out of control. No “Just mash the brake pedal and let the ABS do the rest” with one of these dinosaurs. So yeah, you drive a ridiculously old muscle car that has more in common with a Ford Model A than a modern Challenger, it can turn on you in an instant—especially when braking.