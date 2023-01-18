These Are Your Car-Buying Red Flags

For somebody who likes cars, I haven’t owned a lot of them because I hate the buying process—dealing with dealers. They do it multiple times a day. I do it once or twice a decade. Who do you think navigates this better? My current vehicles are 8 and 15-years old.

The purchasing process is somewhat better than it used to be since the internet made a lot of info available. But it’s also even worse since COVID because so many dealers are sticking more over-list-price charges to the bottom line. I know the dealer has to make money, but I never walk away from the dealer experience certain that I got a fair deal.

When I bought the 15-year-old vehicle, the dealer asked me if I’d buy it today for 40% off. Of course I would, because I could turn around and sell it back to him at a profit. When I test drove it, it had floor mats. When I picked it up, they were missing. If I can, I try to short-circuit the process through contacts. Seven years ago, I bought the now 8-year-old vehicle because I knew the dealer’s mom. I still had to talk to the finance guy, it took hours in the dealer to pick it up, the cover for the CUV’s cargo area wasn’t there, so they took one off another used car and gave me that.