These Are Your Biggest Disappointments In Car History

From a storied brand with interiors full of wood and leather to the modern reinterpretation with stunning interiors that had them earnestly back in the conversation 5-10 years ago, to... Nothing. No stunning interiors. No XJ. An XF and XE that were canceled for North America and stripped of power and charm for the rest of the world. An E-Pace that is actually decent to drive but why would you spend your own money on it over something else? And, an F-Pace that’s just awkward to look at.

Oh, and an I-Pace that’s supposed to be the vanguard of Jaguar’s EV revolution and is already horribly out-of-date from a tech standpoint.

So yeah, Jaguar. At this point, all of ‘em. Glad I got an XF Sportbrake while the getting was still good.