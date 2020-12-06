Drive Free or Die
ShopSubscribe
Drive Free or Die
Car Culture

These Are Your Best Winter Driving Tips

elizabeth-werth
Elizabeth Blackstock
Filed to:Winter Driving
Winter DrivingwinterSnow
Save
Illustration for article titled These Are Your Best Winter Driving Tips
Photo: Spencer Platt (Getty Images)

The fine people of Jalopnik have spoken, and we have listened. You’ve given us your very best tips for driving in winter weather, and we’ve responded by compiling a list of the very best ideas you’ve given us. Throw on those snow tires and get driving!

Advertisement

AWD Or Else (James)

James here raises a lot of good points, but I have to give space to the AWD argument. (Just be warned: it’s illegal to have snow obstructing your windshield in certain places.)

Advertisement

Actually, Tires Are Good (NoTimeToulouse)

The age old snow tires vs. no snow tires debate rages on. For my husband, at least, snow tires are an essential.

G/O Media may get a commission
LG - 65" Class NanoCell 81 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV
LG - 65" Class NanoCell 81 Series LED 4K UHD Smart webOS TV

Practice Makes Perfect (Phil_L)

Some solid advice for all walks of life.

Advertisement

Take It Slow (Fight the machine)

Your inputs, that is. No sudden movements!

Advertisement

Offer A Helping Hand (ninjagin)

I’m really loving this last point. I don’t necessarily know if I’m a believer in karma, but I will say that folks are always more willing to help you out of a tough spot if you’ve given them a hand in the past.

Advertisement

Reading The Road (factoryhack)

This is something I hadn’t thought of before. Learn the look of road conditions and be on the lookout for them any time you hit the road.

Advertisement

Clear That Snow (Canthook)

Watching the weather and clearing the snow before it gets frozen to the windshield is that kind of common-sense advice that I can’t imagine I never thought of before.

Advertisement

Stock Up On Snacks (Laurens)

I hope I’m never in the position where I need to rely on my car snacks for survival, but this is a good tip.

Advertisement

Assume The Worst (dolsh)

Honestly, I feel like I assume no one knows what they’re doing any time I hit the road, let alone in the winter.

Advertisement

Move. (2002InfinitQ45nowIronicIoniq)

I mean… you’ve got a fair point.

Advertisement

Some other good advice, courtesy of my Canadian in-laws:

  • The more you’re on the road, the more likely you are to get caught out by something
  • Invest in a windshield cover (or just deconstruct your Amazon delivery boxes and pop ‘em on)
  • Cars accelerate a lot better than they brake
  • Practice losing control of your car in an empty parking lot so you know what it’s like
  • Again: stop spending winters in Canada and go back to Texas for God’s sake
Elizabeth Blackstock

Weekends at Jalopnik. Managing editor at A Girl's Guide to Cars. Lead IndyCar writer and assistant editor at Frontstretch. Novelist. Motorsport fanatic.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Jalopnik
So What Were Those Secret Flying Wing Aircraft Spotted Over Texas?
Confessions Of A US Navy P-3 Orion Maritime Patrol Pilot
TOP GUN Day Special: The Super Tomcat That Was Never Built
Let's Talk About Haas' 2021 Formula One Driver Lineup

DISCUSSION