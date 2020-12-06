These Are Your Best Winter Driving Tips

Photo : Spencer Platt ( Getty Images )

The fine people of Jalopnik have spoken, and we have listened. You’ve given us your very best tips for driving in winter weather, and we’ve responded by compiling a list of the very best ideas you’ve given us. Throw on those snow tires and get driving!

AWD Or Else ( James )

James here raises a lot of good points, but I have to give space to the AWD argument . ( Just be warned: it’s illegal to have snow obstructing your windshield in certain places.)

Actually, Tires Are Good ( NoTimeToulouse )

The age old snow tires vs. no snow tires debate rages on. For my husband, at least, snow tires are an essential.

Practice Makes Perfect ( Phil_L )

Some solid advice for all walks of life.

Your inputs, that is. No sudden movements!

Offer A Helping Hand ( ninjagin )

I’m really loving this last point. I don’t necessarily know if I’m a believer in karma, but I will say that folks are always more willing to help you out of a tough spot if you’ve given them a hand in the past.

Reading The Road ( factoryhack )

This is something I hadn’t thought of before. Learn the look of road conditions and be on the lookout for them any time you hit the road.

Clear That Snow ( Canthook )

Watching the weather and clearing the snow before it gets frozen to the windshield is that kind of common-sense advice that I can’t imagine I never thought of before.

Stock Up On Snacks ( Laurens )

I hope I’m never in the position where I need to rely on my car snacks for survival, but this is a good tip.

Assume The Worst ( dolsh )

Honestly, I feel like I assume no one knows what they’re doing any time I hit the road, let alone in the winter.

I mean… you’ve got a fair point.

Some other good advice, courtesy of my Canadian in-laws:

The more you’re on the road, the more likely you are to get caught out by something

Invest in a windshield cover (or just deconstruct your Amazon delivery boxes and pop ‘em on)

Cars accelerate a lot better than they brake

Practice losing control of your car in an empty parking lot so you know what it’s like