Airlines already do enough to make flying miserable, so we definitely don’t exactly need our fellow passengers making things even worse for us. And yet, for some reason, they do. Sometimes it’s simply inexperience. Other times, it’s because they’re selfish assholes. And sometimes it’s because they’re disgusting degenerates who think it’s OK to the bathroom barefoot and then rest those pee-soaked bare feet on the armrest in front of them. The latter is absolutely repulsive, and I will die on this hill.
On Monday, we asked you what your other flying etiquette pet peeves were, and you sure did have a lot of them. There’s no way we could include all of them in this slideshow, but here’s a collection of some of our favorite answers.