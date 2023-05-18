There are so many, I’ll just list off a few that pop into my head:

1) People who aren’t trying to make a tight connection but still force their way up the aisle instead of waiting until everyone in front of them has been able to grab their bags and start deplaning.

2) People who passive aggressively (or overtly) make comments about a young child or baby that’s making too much noise or crying or kicking their seat a bit. As a newer parent myself, I can guarantee you most parents are already mortified and incredibly stressed in this situation and are doing their best. You’re not helping.

3) It’s been said but needs to be said again - bare feet are disgusting and have no place in a public setting, let alone a close quarters public setting, other than maybe at a pool or water park.

4) Everyone who refuses to gate check their bags, even when they’re in later boarding groups and the staff have made it clear there won’t be enough overhead bin space. These people then often end up putting their bags in bins that are BEHIND where their seats are, creating even more of a bottleneck when deplaning since they either have to squeeze their way back to retrieve their bag or impose upon other stressed, anxious people to retrieve their bag for them.