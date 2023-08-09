These Are Your $100,000 Dream Garages

I think I can pick 3 to cover my needs.

For everyday driving, I’m super happy with my Fiesta. So, let’s just get another one. I’d just get a nice newer Fiesta ST for $18-$20K

For when I need to haul lots of stuff or run to Home Depot and back, I should probably have something useful. Not really a fan of trucks, nor to need to haul gravel or dirt often. So, let’s get a wagon.

Buick Regal TourX should work nicely. ($26-$30k)

I mean, it has more cargo space than most SUVs! (73.5 ft³)

And, last the fun car.

For the nice weekends or free track days, I want something fast and fun. But, also something that won’t cost a fortune to keep running and maintained. How about something powered by a Toyota Engine?

So, perfect choice for me: Lotus Exige

(Looks like it wouldn’t be too hard to find one lightly used for about $50-55K.)