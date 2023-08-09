These Are Your $100,000 Dream Garages

Wouldn’t it be nice to have money? It doesn’t need to be trillions, billions, or even millions — a cool six figures is more than sufficient. Earlier this week, we asked you for your $100,000 dream garages, and you had plenty of answers. Here are some of the best.
A Trip Down Memory Lane
72 Green Chevy Nova
78 Gold Z28 Camaro
76 blue CJ-5 Jeep
86 blue 300ZX 2+2
85 brown pugeot 504 turbo wagon
86 Blue Toyota LandCruiser
85 Blue Dodge Ram Charger
83 White GTI
91 Red VW Fox GL
81 Brown Toyota Corolla SR-5
93 Green Toyota Camry 4cyl
Every car I either drove, rode in, or both growing up.
Pretty sure 100K could get all of those and get them restored. If I could find them.
Walking in your own footsteps can be fun every once in a while. Owning every car you had, drove, or rode in as a kid is a herculean effort — but with six figures to spend, you can likely pull it off.
All Performance, All The Time
Just sat in a Nissan Z on Saturday. Its high on the list for next year. 60K ish
A high end Liter Eater such as the Ducati V4S, 200+ hp for 25K for Starbucks runs
Is it safe to take a literbike to Starbucks? I thought you needed approximately 40 grand in adventure gear to make that trek. Without aluminum panniers, where are you gonna put your cake pops?
‘Murca
Thinking about this question is making me realize how irrationally American I am. Car #1 is unquestionably the nicest blue C5 Corvette I can find (doesn’t even need to be Z06, just manual coupe). That is setting me back at most $35,000, probably less.
The remaining 65 grand would probably go to however much Tahoe I can get for that money. A new CT6 or Continental would have been the the 1st/2nd choice, but alas, I’m not spending all that money on something used. Maybe I could talk myself into a Volvo S90, but probably not.
That’s freedom, baby. The C5 is a good Corvette, and a good choice. The Tahoe... do you really need all that space? Try the Volvo instead.
An Off-Roader’s Dream
****Cracks knuckles****
If I hit the lottery today, these would all be in my yard by the end of the week.
2006 Jeep TJ Rubicon ($15,000)
1989 Dodge Caravan Turbo, manual ($10,000)
1991 Chevy K5 Blazer ($7500)
1994 Ford Bronco ($7500)
1995 Toyota Tacoma ($7500)
2020 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T (20,000)
1978 Dodge Lil Red Express (20,000)
1985 Honda ATC 250R (7500)
2023 Honda Recon 250 (5000)
Normally, when considering a full garage like this, I’d pick out different vehicles for each specialty — commuting, off-roading, track days, et cetera. You know what, though? If you know what you like, why not lean into it?
Daily, ‘Froader, Fun
My current garage is pretty close to this, but really not perfect. My daily driver could be sportier or my off-roader could be a sports car. Here’s my current garage:
2020 2-door Jeep Wrangler Sport S 6 speed manual which I use for hiking and off roading.
2023 Acura RDX A spec which is my daily
2022 Yamaha R7 for fun and sometime commuter
See, this is what I mean — one of each. I really need to get around to trying the R7, it’s such an interesting bike.
Keep It Euro
I think I can pick 3 to cover my needs.
For everyday driving, I’m super happy with my Fiesta. So, let’s just get another one. I’d just get a nice newer Fiesta ST for $18-$20K
For when I need to haul lots of stuff or run to Home Depot and back, I should probably have something useful. Not really a fan of trucks, nor to need to haul gravel or dirt often. So, let’s get a wagon.
Buick Regal TourX should work nicely. ($26-$30k)
I mean, it has more cargo space than most SUVs! (73.5 ft³)
And, last the fun car.
For the nice weekends or free track days, I want something fast and fun. But, also something that won’t cost a fortune to keep running and maintained. How about something powered by a Toyota Engine?
So, perfect choice for me: Lotus Exige
(Looks like it wouldn’t be too hard to find one lightly used for about $50-55K.)
Knyte used a photo of a Euro-spec Fiesta ST, so I’m assuming they’re based somewhere that got the car after it died out here in the States. I’m jealous.
Can’t Afford Nissan? Go Ferrari, I Guess
I gonna have a generic unsuprising answer, an used Ferrari F360 and used the rest for cheap reliable daily beater
The reason is because Nissan Skyline GT-R R34 cost more than 100k USD that it’s much more cheaper to buy used Ferrari V8 from same year and era
Sadly that Ferrari isn’t as good looking as Nissan, but hey it’s Ferrari
No, you read that right. The Nissan costs more than the Ferrari — sometimes triple the Ferrari. It’s the one I’d take, too, if I had the money.
P-Car Purity
1. The lowest mileage manual Cayenne 2011-2013-ish I can find for daily driving and towing. ~$25k
2. Manual Porsche 928S (86 only), S4, or GT, ~30k
3. The newest manual Boxster I can find for $45k
You’ve got a specific taste in brands, huh? Now I’m just curious about your username. Have your allegiances changed since you made you made your Kinja account?
Charmingly Retro
Heh. One of those lovely questions EVERYONE has considered.
I’ll take an Ineos and a Fiat 125p, and then don’t bother me for the next twenty years.
You, too, seem to have a type. The flat front end life calls to you, its headlight eyes round and waiting, and who are you to decline?
“All Terrain” Includes Water
Set aside 10k to refinish my current garage, floor treatment, cabinet tool storage, etc.
I’d cross shop a few EVs but probably land on a mid level Ioniq 5, which look to be going for around 45k Right now.
So that leaves 45K left for toys, probably the same Tenere 700 but I’m not nearly as into modifying bikes, 12K probably gets the bike with some crash protection and/or luggage racks, probably 20k aside for some water based fun since I’m near the ocean. Kayaks, maybe a smallish used boat, The last 3k for a decent E-Bike
Kayaks are fun, but 20 grand gets you a solid used Boston Whaler. As someone who grew up on both, get the motorboat if you can.
No Consideration For Running Costs
Since you didn’t say anything about maintenance costs...
2015 Mercedes S550 as daily driver
2008 Porsche 911 Cabrio as a weekend car.
2015 Land Rover LR4 for dog duty, ski trips, off-roading, Home Depot.
All 3 for $95k. A navy over tan color combo is the classiest way to sit at the side of the road so I’ll use the remaining $5k to upgrade my AAA membership 😂
I think AAA might look at that lineup and immediately drop you. Worth trying the $5,000 bribe, but don’t come crying to me when it doesn’t work.
Consider: Ten Parts Datsuns
Everyone out here wanting one very nice car and a practical DD.
I’m just thinking about what 10 $10,000 vehicles I’d buy.
They all can’t be broken at the same time!
If your Datsun is as ratty as you say, you might need a few other chassis to swap parts from. Or to swap sheet metal from, when yours rusts through. Maybe just budget the hundred grand for welding supplies, actually.
Two Wheels Good
First, I’d want a bigger garage. Because I need a better workshop space.Plus, there’s gonna be a lot of stuff plugged in, so we’ll need to upgrade the electrical. So, figure 15k on that.
Prius Prime, 36k- It does everything I need a car to do, it looks good and honestly, after driving my partner’s Prius, I like prii. They’re fun. And, they’re perfect for running my kiddo to school and not burning gas AND driving 500 miles when I have to do that twice a month and burning very little gas.
Vespa Elettrica scooter, 8k Because running errands shouldn’t be boring.
OneUp 3 bike rack and the associated stuff one needs to do to convince a Prius to carry 150 pounds of stuff on a hitch rack., 1.5k
Roof rack, .5k
pair of matching Starboard expedition paddleboards 5k Because, Who needs a boat when you can just glide?
Rocky Mountain Element C50 5k + 1k for upgraded Eagle AXS drivertrain
Salsa Cutthroat AXS 5k
Surly longtail E-cargo bike for shopping, errands and all the other stuff that really makes driving dull. 3k,
Zero Motorcycles DSR/X because I miss having a motorcycle and this one seems just about what I’d want and it’s range is about the same as mine- ride 150 miles, stop for an hour. 20k.
I’ve been intrigued by those Zero bikes for so long. I have so many mental images of them 30 years from now, covered in Arduinos and ribbon cables — modified by makers and hackers to unlock performance, range, or whatever else they need. A very cyberpunk concept.
Currency Conversions
Coming in late on this one, but I’ll still give it a shot. Up here in Canada, that translates to $130 000, so that’s what I’ll work with - assuming an ability to use it on cars, planes and boats (but nothing else):
1. 21 Foot Ranger Tug. The smallest they offer, but a solid, ocean going vessel that has enough room on board for an over night (or two) trip. Quick search pops them up at around $70 k CND.
2. Subaru Crosstrek Sport. We’re looking at these right now. A capable, fun little vehicle. Good for longer distances, comfortable to camp with, and interesting to look at. $45 k CND.
3. NB Mazda Miata. The nicest I can find. Ideally in BRG. It’s my favourite generation, and would be a great weekend runabout. $15 k CND.
Taking advantage of Canadian pricing is a time-honored tradition. Also, taking advantage of Canadian drinking laws when you go to college live just a few hours’ drive from Toronto. I would of course know nothing on the topic.
Gonna Get Smart With Me, Huh?
I’m skipping all of your words and just answering the headline. That budget will limit me to probably ~1200-1500 sq feet of floor space (depends a lot on the zip code this is built). Built in shelving along 1 wall, rolling tool chests with more tools than I’ll ever need along another, and then 3rd wall has a weight set with full squat rack alongside a large worktable and chop saw. Fully finished with electric, AC/heat, and wifi/cable. A fridge, 2 lay-z-boys, TV that folds down from the ceiling, and a ceiling mounted engine hoist. Use what’s left for a project car that gives me a lifetime of excuses to be in my garage/house.
Listen, I love a good home repair project as much as the next person. But after contractors, building permits, land, you’ve probably spent your full budget here before getting to the project car — there’s nothing for you to put in that garage. Have fun with your room, I guess.