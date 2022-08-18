1984 Pontiac Fiero 4 cyl 2.5L Iron Duke “ engine running “ 7/25/16

Methinks some of you are too young to remember truly horrible sounding engines:

I give you the Iron Duke. They shake like the car has hydraulics at idle, if you can somehow get the vehicle up to highway speed your eyeballs will vibrate from their sockets, and the exhaust sounds like nearly dead wasps combined with a bucket of bolts being shaken inside your ear canal.

A VQ or GT86 engine sound like a symphony compared with this thing.