These Are The Worst Financial Decisions You've Seen Enthusiasts Make

Image: Jaguar

You can make some pretty dumb decisions as a car enthusiast. Personally, my dumbest moment was when I bought a Jaguar S Type R a couple of years ago. It turned out to live up to that legendary Jaguar reliability by overheating on the way home from the dealership. I got rid of it that same week. We asked readers what bad financial moves they’ve seen made by car enthusiasts.

Simply Existing

Simply Existing

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Autojunkie

Buying A Jaguar

Buying A Jaguar

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: leftfield6

Asking For Trouble

Asking For Trouble

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Bob

Dumping nearly $23,000 Into an 18-Year-Old Car

Dumping nearly $23,000 Into an 18-Year-Old Car

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Idiot who sold e39 m5

A Few

A Few

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Tacofan

A Bad Bronco

A Bad Bronco

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Sid Bridge

A Range Rover Without The Extended Warranty

A Range Rover Without The Extended Warranty

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: NegativeEd

Obliviously Buying A Taurus SHO

Obliviously Buying A Taurus SHO

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: ILOVESTUFF

Buying A Fake Oldsmobile 442 Sight Unseen

Buying A Fake Oldsmobile 442 Sight Unseen

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: ninjagin

Buying An RX-8 With A ‘Minor Issue’

Buying An RX-8 With A ‘Minor Issue’

Screenshot: Jalopnik

Suggested by: Tim the KNinja

