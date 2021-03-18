These Are The Worst Financial Decisions You've Seen Enthusiasts Make

Image : Jaguar

You can make some pretty dumb decisions as a car enthusiast. Personally, my dumbest moment was when I bought a Jaguar S Type R a couple of years ago. It turned out to live up to that legendary Jaguar reliability by overheating on the way home from the dealership. I got rid of it that same week. We asked readers what bad financial moves they’ve seen made by car enthusiasts.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!