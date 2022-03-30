Mk6 GTI Phone Dials

Always thought these were hideous. They look gaudy aftermarket wheels, but they aren’t.

If you had asked me this morning for the peak of GTI design, I would have said the Mk7.5 was the platonic ideal of a Golf. But having looked at approximately one thousand photos of the Mk6 for this slide, I’ve been converted. The Mk6 is the ideal GTI, you may not like it but this is what peak performance looks like.

Submitted by: glemon

