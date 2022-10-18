The Dodge Challenger started as the ultra-cool “Vanishing Point” car and now it’s a monster muscle car with the proper retro styling. But back in the 80's, the Challenger was a rebadged Mitsubishi Galant.

Yeesh.

No evoking “Vanishing Point” here with a car from the C-list of Japanese automotive manufacturers—the quality didn’t go in before the badge got slapped on.