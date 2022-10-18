Badge engineering is one of those desperate old automotive marketing tricks that rarely worked all that well, but some carmakers still insist on pulling to this day. We asked you for the most flagrant examples, and here were the expertly-chosen answers you gave us.
1978-83 Dodge Challenger
The Dodge Challenger started as the ultra-cool “Vanishing Point” car and now it’s a monster muscle car with the proper retro styling. But back in the 80's, the Challenger was a rebadged Mitsubishi Galant.
Yeesh.
No evoking “Vanishing Point” here with a car from the C-list of Japanese automotive manufacturers—the quality didn’t go in before the badge got slapped on.
I actually think that looks pretty alright, and fellow commenter Charles defended the diamond-swapped Galant in the replies, but yeah — when you imagine a Challenger in your head, this ain’t it.
Suggested by: the 1969 Dodge Charger Guy
GMT360 SUVs in General, But Especially the Saab 9-7X
GMT360 platform.
Chevrolet TrailBlazer, GMC Envoy, Isuzu Ascender, Oldsmobile Bravada, and Buick Rainier were predictable but they went too far with the Saab 7x and the sales confirmed it. GM customers wouldn’t touch it and the Saab faithful were like, “Oh hell no.”
Damn you GM, Damn you to hell.
Unlike the 9-2X, which was at least badge-swapped with a good vehicle, the Trailblazer-based 9-7X got on less enthusiastically with the Saab faithful. Nothing ever got past them.
Suggested by: 900turbo
2011-15 Dodge Attitude
Does it count as rebadging if they don’t even remove the badge? The Dodge Attitude was just a Hyundai Accent with “DODGE” and “ATTITUDE” spelled across the trunk.
It is the automotive equivalent of Michael Scott quoting Wayne Gretzky.
This might be our winner, for the simple reason that the Mexico-sold, Hyundai Accent-based Dodge Attitude both does and doesn’t count in the most pathetic way. Fiat Chrysler proved you can badge engineer a captive import without changing the badge on the front at all. Believe it or not, the image above is that of a prior-gen Attitude officially, not an Accent! The current Attitude just so happens to be based on the Mitsubishi Mirage, continuing a long partnership between Dodge and Mitsubishi that roughly dates back to, well, the first car on this list.
Suggested by: disadvantage
1982-88 Cadillac Cimarron
I mean, did it get worse than this?
Plenty of you said Cadillac Cimarron — the beginning of the end of the brand’s “Standard of the World” era. We should all have the opportunity to drive one, to remind our jaded, spoiled selves how good we actually have it now.
Suggested by: J-BodyBuilder - Never stick to sports
2000-11 Mazda Tribute
This is not the greatest badge engineering in the world, no
This is a just a Tribute.
It’s been nice to watch Mazda fly without Ford’s meddling. Except for the MX-30 — that one has proved Mazda can still make its own messes just fine.
Suggested by: Mephisto
1993-98 Honda Crossroad
Its the Honda Crossroad aka Land Rover Discovery.
Apparently it took Honda service an EXTRA 79 man hours PER VEHICLE to fix issues from the factory before they could sell. That’s how bad Land Rovers were coming off of the factory floor.
I always learn something while compiling our Answers of the Day, and today that nugget of information happened to be the existence of the Honda Crossroad — a badge-swapped Land Rover Discovery for Japan that bears the curious distinction of being the only Honda ever sold with a V8 engine. The second-gen notably was not Discovery based, and instead just looked like a Bizarro-world Isuzu Axiom.
Unrelated question: why did Honda spell it Cro$$road?
Suggested by: C453Y
2023- Dodge Hornet
Dodge Hornet rebadge of the upcoming Alfa Romeo Tonale. I will admit that the Dodge execution isn’t terrible, because mostly the lines are all Alfa save for the front from the bumper line up including the hood. Just look look at the Tonale and which would you rather have?
We’ve got to have something new in the running, and even though nowhere near enough time has passed for the Hornet to officially make the worst-ever list, it provokes conversation, no? I think this crossover was clearly penned with Alfa’s front-end treatment in mind, though I don’t think Dodge’s is a failure. Even if it was, doesn’t potentially several thousand dollars’ worth of savings cancel out a questionable bumper? We don’t precisely know what the Tonale will cost, but it could very well end up $5,000 or $6,000 more than the Hornet to start.
Suggested by: Monsterajr
2002-11 Chevrolet Aveo
Anyone want a Daewoo? I mean Chevy Aveo? Somehow managing to move backwards at a time when other Korean brands were starting to hit their stride.
The first generation of these was styled by Italdesign, which always sort of makes me laugh because Giorgetto Giugiaro could either pen gold or wallpaper depending on what he had for lunch that day.
Suggested by: TheCrudMan
2009-14 Volkswagen Routan
C’mon! Noone with the Volkswagen Routan? A Grand Caravan with VW badging!
The Routan stuck around for only five years of the fifth-generation Dodge Caravan’s 37-year lifespan. That’s what it felt like, anyway.
Suggested by: mfennell’s new burner because he forgot the old one
Every Recession-Era Saturn and Pontiac, But Especially the Saturn Outlook
I would like to nominate the collective badge-engineering that happened when GM killed off Saturn and Pontiac during the 2007-2008 financial crisis and subsequent bankruptcy.
The Saturn Outlook replaced the GMC Acadia (despite being the same car). Yes, GM literally rebadged a car as a replacement for its nearly-identical platform-mate. The Saturn Vue ‘became’ a Buick — but GM never actually shipped it to anyone and instead rebadged it a third time as the Chevrolet Captiva Sport and sold it to Hertz. The Pontiac G2, already a badge-engineered version of the Chevy Aveo, became a trim line of the Aveo in the middle of 2010. Also future Saturns all became Buicks with no regard for how they’d fit into the lineup which is how the Opel Insigna became the Buick Regal.
Lots of weird things happened when the clock ran out on Saturn and Pontiac as SamTheGeek reminds us — Opels-turned-Saturns-turned-Buicks, after all. But the Saturn Outlook effectively being revived as the first-gen GMC Acadia’s mid-cycle refresh was one of the weirder ones I didn’t notice. Kyree has the details:
You are correct , and most people don’t notice that. The Saturn Outlook shared most of its shape with the GMC Acadia, but with some distinctions, like the wheel flare shape, rear light apertures, and wraparound rear windscreen. Overall, the Saturn was more chiseled.
The Saturn Outlook was discontinued with the rest of the Saturn brand in 2010. But, when GM decided to facelift the remaining three Lambda crossovers for 2013, it decided that the Saturn’s shape better fit GMC’s then-new blocky, chiseled theme...and so quietly switched to using the Outlook tooling. Even the rear bumper cover, in its entirety, was snatched from the Outlook for the 2013 Acadia.
As far as what happened with Saturn and Buick, I’m sure GM realized it was more profitable to sell the rebadged Opels as Buicks than Saturn, and they mostly fit quite well into the lineup. Buick needed compact and midsize sedans, and the Opels fit the bill nicely. The Encore was a particularly good idea.
The Cascada, however, was an interesting indulgence in a world where such cars (which also included the late 200 Convertible and Eos) were dying off left and right.
Suggested by: SamTheGeek, Kyree
