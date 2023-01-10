These are the Worst Cars of the 2010s

I disagree with the ELR being a bad car. It was more an overpriced car. My dad had a Volt which was nice but at the end of his lease he ended up getting a used ELR that was in great shape with low miles. It was also nice. It’s certainly not for everyone with the limited seating of a coupe but it had decent performance (it’s no Tesla when it comes to speed though) and was efficient.

As for a real terrible car I’d say a Dodge Dart. I had one of those as a rental car for a bit while my vehicle was being repaired after being hit and as I drove it out of the parking lot I thought the transmission was broken. Turned out there was just so much road noise coming through the most likely paper thin floor as I drove over the poorly maintained lot that I thought there was an actual problem. It wasn’t till I hit the street that things quieted a bit that I realized this was just normal life of a Dart. That thing was so cheaply made. To bad because it wasn’t a terrible looking car and I could see the appeal from that perspective but man what a hunk of motoring trash they were.