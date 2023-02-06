These Are the Worst Cars For Teen Drivers

In my opinion, teenagers shouldn’t be allow outside the house without licensed handlers, or at least some sort of proximity based shock collar to dissuade groups of more than four. It’s not their fault, of course. It’s their brains—still all mushy and in the process of turning into people. Teens, unfortunately suffer the most on America’s roads; teen drivers crash three times as often as folks in their 20s, according to the Center for Disease Control.



But if you do have a teen and you make the controversial choice of letting them leave the house, it seems at least some of you had sensible, rational takes on the subject of teen driving: They don’t need high horse-power vehicles or hard-to-handle Jeep Wranglers, for instance.

But there were some hot takes indeed. Some commenters thought teens should have access to every available safety system while others though they should have manuals and no electronic help at all to keep phones out of hot little hands and necks on a swivel. And there was plenty of disagreement when it came to price, size and age of a teen’s first car. I particularly like the “make them buy it themselves!” crowd, as they are the only one more crotchety than me.