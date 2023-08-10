These Are The Used Cars You Would Buy With A $25,000 Budget

QOTD

These Are The Used Cars You Would Buy With A $25,000 Budget

There aren't many new cars available at that price point, but if you go used, you've got all kind of options.

By
Collin Woodard
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Jaguar F-Type
Photo: Jaguar

These days, it’s getting harder and harder to find a good used car for less than $20,000. Before the pandemic, a little more than half of all used cars less than five years old were below that price point, but these days, it’s more like 12 percent. But this is Jalopnik. We don’t necessarily need our cars to be less than five years old.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, we bumped up the budget a little and asked you what used cars you’d buy if you had a maximum of $25,000 to spend. And then I claimed the Miata because I’m mean, and, as funny as it might have been, we can’t have 15 slides of just Miatas. Well, we could, but I appreciate that your answers didn’t all just state the obvious. Here’s what you had to say.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 17

Isuzu Impulse

Isuzu Impulse

1989 Isuzu Impulse
Photo: Autotrader

I put in $24-26k for price range, manual transmission, hatchback, wagon, coupe or sedan for body, and this Isuzu Impulse came in at a perfect @24,500 amid a sea of Mazda 3s and Subaru Flat Brims. LOOK AT THOSE DASH CONTROLS! I think the rims are also fantastic.

Advertisement

It might not be quick, but at least that Isuzu Impulse has style. Forget anybody who hates the dash. It’s awesome, too.

Suggested by: Markoff8585

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 17

BMW 335i

BMW 335i

2014 BMW 335i
Photo: Autotrader/Southern Star Automotive

A 2014 or 2015 335i

It looks good. It’s fun to drive. What’s not to like?

Suggested by:sdmikev

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 17

Bentley S2

Bentley S2

1960 Bentley S2
Photo: ClassicCars.com

I have the answer.

Get a Bentley.

Maintenance costs and reliability will probably be disastrous, but before you go bankrupt, you’ll both look and feel like a million bucks. Maybe that’s worth it?

Advertisement

Suggested by: hoser68

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 17

Audi S5

Audi S5

Audi S5
Photo: Bring A Trailer

Don’t know if very recent auctions on BaT count, but here’s an example of a 2012 Audi S5 that sold a couple of weeks ago for $25k on the nose.

Advertisement

Will I ever own an S5? Probably not. But somewhere in the multiverse, I guarantee there’s a version of me that drives one in blue with a manual and having the time of his life.

Suggested by: nanxun

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 17

Ford Fiesta ST

Ford Fiesta ST

Ford Fiesta ST
Photo: Ford

Fiesta ST. I’d love a second generation CRX Si, but they cost more in excellent condition. So ST it is with money to spare.

Advertisement

It really is amazing just how fun to drive the Fiesta ST is. The Focus RS is better on paper, but you’re not crazy if you swear the Fiesta ST is better even if it’s less powerful and front-wheel drive.

Suggested by: XL500

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 17

Honda S2000

Honda S2000

2000 Honda S2000
Photo: Avalon Auto Atlanta

I cant think of anything better than an AP1 S2000 or an FD RX-7

The Honda S2000 may be more than 20 years old, but dammit, it’s just so fun to drive. And even for less than $25,000, it should still be pretty reliable. At least compared to an FD RX-7.

Advertisement

Suggested by: boneheadotto

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 17

Porsche Boxster S

Porsche Boxster S

2005 Porsche Boxster S
Photo: Winner Chevrolet

That was about my budget this past spring, and I got this 987.1 Boxster S. I’m pretty happy with it.

Advertisement

Mazda Miata. Honda S2000. Porsche Boxster. These are all kind of predictable answers here, but they’re predictable for a reason. The 987 Boxster S is just so damn good even if it’s not in Concours condition.

Suggested by: RSA

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 17

Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar F-Type

Jaguar F-Type
Photo: HGreg.com

I , too, want a convertible, and since you stole the Miata as an answer, I’m going to go with the prettiest one, an F Type Jag.

Specifically, this one is listed... somewhere, it’s under 25k. It’s almost at 80k miles which is a little bit scary for a Jaguar, but look at it!

Advertisement

Oh hey, I found the same listing while checking to see if all of these cars could be found for under $25,000. Time to head down to Orlando and become a Jaguar owner? It may be an automatic with a V6, but it’s so pretty, it’s hard to care.

Suggested by: Connor

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 17

Subaru Crosstrek

Subaru Crosstrek

2018 Subaru Crosstrek
Photo: Subaru

$25 k US, I’m assuming that’s $30 k CND. I’m also assuming this is intended to be an every day, do it all, vehicle - meaning it’ll have to fit my family and interests - including long distance driving, around town commuting and the occasional fire road or gravel trail.

For me? I think I’m going with a CPO, just off lease, Subaru Crosstrek. Preferably with the stick shift. Fits all our needs, seems highly rated for both reliability and driving entertainment. A little light on the horsepower for high elevation driving over the Rockies - but it’s not like it’ll be dangerously slow either... and at the budget some compromises have to be made.

In fact, there’s one just like that for sale, right now actually... which is interesting since we’re looking for another car.

Advertisement

As a former Subaru Forester owner and current Subaru Crosstrek fan, I fully support this decision. There’s a reason the Crosstrek is so popular with both car people and non-car people alike. It’s just a fantastic do-everything car.

Suggested by: TheWalrus

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 17

Porsche 911

Porsche 911

2004 Porsche 911 Carrera
Photo: Porsche

I already did: a 996.

I was so tempted to use the photo from this post, but you presumably have better taste than that. Still happy you found a small car that is easy to park, though.

Advertisement

Suggested by: TheSchrat

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 17

Mitsubishi Pajero

Mitsubishi Pajero

1993 Mitsubishi Pajero
Photo: Japanese Classics

This thing is mad clean to...Shoot Maybe I’ll pick it up myself, sounds fun

You didn’t just keep it under $25,000. You kept it under $15,000. That’s impressive. Now impress the internet even more go ahead and buy it. You deserve a Pajero in your life.

Advertisement

Suggested by: darthspartan117

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 17

Honda Accord

Honda Accord

1998 Honda Accord
Photo: Urban Motors Green

Since we have limited funds, i am assuming we want a practical car. What could be more practical than a 6th-gen Accord with four-cylinder engine and five-speed manual? The most reliable car ever made, very efficient and kinda fun to drive! Should be able to pick up a concours example for under $20k, if you can find one that hasn’t been riced or neglected.

If it needed to be more fun, then maybe a 9th-gen Accord coupe with V6 and six-speed manual, with VCM disabled. Still very practical, not quite as efficient. Should still be under $25k for a very nice example.

Advertisement

Technically, there was no rule that you had to spend all or even most of the hypothetical $25,000 budget. Nor was there a minimum fun requirement. If a 25-year-old Accord is what you want, a 25-year-old Accord is what you want.

Suggested by: Grasscatcher2

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 17

Volkswagen GTI

Volkswagen GTI

2018 Volkswagen GTI
Photo: Elite Motors

I already did, a fully loaded MK7 GTI Autobahn (6MT, PP, LP etc). If I had to do it again, I’d throw an MK7 Golf R in there as well. And you’d have a bit of money let over for a nice Stage 1 tune :D

GTI is THE answer...everyday...all day...all weather

Side note: If not the GTI, definitely would look into the best example of S2000, E39 M5 or E46 M3 within 25K budget. It’s definitely possible, if you’re not looking for a show piece

Advertisement

It’s been a while since I’ve driven a GTI, but every time I have in the past, it’s quickly reminded me why they’re such legendary daily drivers. The MK7 GTI is about as well-rounded as a practical, sporty car gets.

Suggested by: Da Car Guru - Sportbikes are driver’s cars

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 17

Ford Fusion Energi

Ford Fusion Energi

2020 Ford Fusion Energi
Photo: Westcoast Auto Sales

I can tell you what I just did: for about 20k, including taxes etc, I got a 2020 Fusion Energi PHEV. My commute is short, and so in the 6 weeks I’ve owned it, I almost never use gas. On a couple of longer trips, the hybrid kicked in and still got very good milage. Not an exciting drive, for sure. But a good price made better by the gas savings, and the EV tax credit.

Advertisement

Potential customers may have been a little confused by the Fusion Energi being a plug-in hybrid back when it came out, but as PHEVs have gotten more popular, we wouldn’t be surprised to see them hold their value better than you might expect.

Suggested by: the john (is a man from florida)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 17

Subaru Impreza

Subaru Impreza

Here’s Why the Subaru Impreza 22B Is the $100,000 Ultimate Subaru

With a $25K budget, I would buy a GC Impreza coupe with a good body, a wrecked 2nd-gen STi, and graft the innards of the STi to the GC. The parts required to make that work and look good might stretch the budget beyond $25K but not by much. I have always wanted a car that looks like a 22B and seeing as they are difficult to import to the USA and, more importantly, cost as much as a new Ferrari, this is my best option.

Advertisement

This one comes out of left field and certainly isn’t for everybody, but you know what? If you’re crazy enough to make it happen, more power to you. You deserve a six-figure 22B on a budget. As long as you keep the whole thing under $25,000, of course.

Suggested by: oddseth

Advertisement

17 / 17