Not nescessarily a specific car, but in general, we need to renew the concept of smaller cars being anything other than econo-box crap.

Literally just this last weekend, my dad found the original window sticker for his 1988 Beretta. That was his “I’m an up-and-coming go-getter in the financial industry” back then! He was so goddam proud of it!

Now if you own a FWD 2-door Chevy, it’s because your life is in the toilet. Do they even make such a thing anymore?