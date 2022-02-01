Two tools completely changed the quality of my wrenching

1) /4" cordless impact driver (like what you get in combo drill/driver kits)with a socket adapter. Speeds up the process of wrenching. You could swap this out with a dedicated impact wrench or powered ratchet, but this is very accessible due to the aforementioned combo kits and has uses outside of wrenching.

2) Headlamp. Or frankly, good lighting in general. I believe David Tracy did an article about headlamps a few years ago. Looks goofy, hella useful.