Like...normal person stuff or the stuff I keep in my car? My car is basically an extension of my house.

I usually keep the fridge in there which is mostly full of soda but sometimes food. If the fridge is in there my solar “generator” is in there too, usually with a folding panel (though a permanent panel is coming soon to the roof).

I also usually carry what I call the “box of usefulness” which has everything you would need for a day trip or overnight camp trip, plus a few more things like first aid, hammock, down camp blanket, pad, etc. There is even some spare food in there. At a given moment I could take off and spend a night in my truck comfortably.

I also generally have my full tool kit (including 1/2 inch impact).

a jump start pack lives in there full time

The front contains a warm hat, 2 pairs of work gloves, a basic hygiene kit (deodorant, toothbrush, etc), lots of radio communication stuff, spare batteries for devices, ear plugs, spare headphones, chapstick...stuff like that.

My car is filled with things I’ve wished I had at one point or another when out. I hate traveling without my car because I can count on it to have something I need.