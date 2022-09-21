We all may like an empty car, but we all end up keeping something inside. There’s always a bit of kit that makes your drive easier, and at some point you just stop taking it out of the car when you leave. Yesterday, we asked you for the things you keep in your cars at all times, and your answers ranged from perfectly practical to absolutely absurd. Here’s what you came up with.
2 / 17
High Visibility
High Visibility
Hi-Viz Vest. And of course the other basic kit for emergencies, but this is something I find most folks lack.
I need the HiViz professionally when doing field visits, but it is also always useful if I need to do anything around other drivers or helping other folks.
Most folks should have one in their emergency car kit IMO.
Having changed a tire by the side of the highway, as the last light faded from the sky, a hi-viz vest would have felt much safer. Well, until other drivers’ target fixation kicked in.
3 / 17
The Box of Usefulness
The Box of Usefulness
Like...normal person stuff or the stuff I keep in my car? My car is basically an extension of my house.
I usually keep the fridge in there which is mostly full of soda but sometimes food. If the fridge is in there my solar “generator” is in there too, usually with a folding panel (though a permanent panel is coming soon to the roof).
I also usually carry what I call the “box of usefulness” which has everything you would need for a day trip or overnight camp trip, plus a few more things like first aid, hammock, down camp blanket, pad, etc. There is even some spare food in there. At a given moment I could take off and spend a night in my truck comfortably.
I also generally have my full tool kit (including 1/2 inch impact).
a jump start pack lives in there full time
The front contains a warm hat, 2 pairs of work gloves, a basic hygiene kit (deodorant, toothbrush, etc), lots of radio communication stuff, spare batteries for devices, ear plugs, spare headphones, chapstick...stuff like that.
My car is filled with things I’ve wished I had at one point or another when out. I hate traveling without my car because I can count on it to have something I need.
You sound just about ready to bug out at any second with that car. That’s admirable — after a long week, you can just take off to the mountains and touch some grass for a weekend, no packing required.
4 / 17
Just Add Grappling Hooks
Just Add Grappling Hooks
Coolant, 12v charger, Jack, spare-tire, and tools to replace the tire. (used to be complete city maps, but googlemap have make it redundant)
At one point, the spare tire kit set wasn’t enough because the repairshop decided to bolt on the tire with (unmeasured) pneumatic wrench. The bolt won’t turn. It wasn’t until the highway patrol arrive with long extension pipe for the wrench, the bolt finally turns.
Think about it. You’re trying to loosen a stuck bolt on the side of the road. If you could place your wrench on the bolt with the arm facing upwards, then attach a cable to that topmost point and tether it to a passing car, the force of a multi-thousand-pound vehicle moving at highway speeds would surely make it move.
5 / 17
Minardimalism
Minardimalism
Insurance and registration certificates.
This is a good reminder for me to check that my bike’s registration documents are actually on it. You should probably check your car too.
6 / 17
An Entirely Normal List Of Things
An Entirely Normal List Of Things
1 large garbage bag, nitrile gloves, 1 small shovel (seasonal, type 1 for snow, type 2 for putting out brush fires), 1 Tyvek suit (chem resistant, so also water resistant), 3 road flares, first aid kit, a few bungee cords, 1 spare tire, 1 12V tire inflator, stock tool kit, 1 ABC Stick (breaker bar / Asshole, Be Cool stick) w/ 19 mm, 6 point socket, 1 roll of paper towels, 1 quart of oil, 1 bottle of windex, 1 tape measure (will it fit in the car? measure it first), 1 US Army issue metric tool kit in olive drab, canvas tool roll and 1 collapsible hand truck.
Guess if I threw in a hacksaw this list would look very suspicious too.
I’m just gonna say that NegativeEd is extremely cool, and my friend, and we’re on such good terms and that will never change for any reason, and I am totally not afraid of what they do on the weekends.
7 / 17
A Fine Vintage
A Fine Vintage
Battery charger, fix a flat (2 cans still in box), portable air compressor, jumper cables, extra sunglasses, canvas shopping bags, squeejee, paper towels or TP, quarters, hand sanitizer, masks, at least one aged granola bar.
ETA: Massive hammer just behind driver’s seat in case I end up in a swamp, sinking with the power off.
I have an active imagination.
I’m less concerned about the hammer, more concerned about the granola bar. How aged are we talking? Should you maybe swap it out for a fresh one?
8 / 17
The Legend Lives on From the Chippewa on Down
The Legend Lives on From the Chippewa on Down
A six pack of water. Fire starter kit. Multi tool. Rope. A bundle of zip ties.
One Hendrix CD. One Gordon Lightfoot CD. One Enya CD. One slayer CD. Wireless charger for phone. Corded charger for phone. Walther PPQ M4 and at least one spare magazine. Biodegradable butt wipes. Walmart road atlas. Child seats.
My favorite part is that the CDs get billing far above the Walther, which is itself well above the child seats. Yeah, leave the kid at home, and even leave the gun if you have to, but don’t you dare leave the house without Enya.
9 / 17
Reduce Reuse Recycle
Reduce Reuse Recycle
Living in NJ in 2022, reusable grocery bags. Which I forget to bring into the store about half the time.
I’m of the opinion that leaving bags in your car fundamentally doesn’t work, for a few reasons. First, you still need the bags to get stuff from your car to your home. Second, you never store the bags somewhere you’ll actually see — they’re probably off in your trunk, while a bag you brought into the car with you would probably be haphazardly cast onto the passenger seat where it’ll draw your attention before you enter the store.
10 / 17
Today We’re Hauling Guzzoline
Today We’re Hauling Guzzoline
Most of what I keep in my Trucks at all times:
Car/Truck Stuff:
Ratcheting Straps, Pulling Chain, Heavy Duty Zip Ties, Trailer Accessories and locks, Wheel Lock key, OBD2/BT reader, Spare USB battery bank
Work:
Full 1/2" Socket Set, Set of Screwdrivers, Locking Pliers, Allen Wrenches, Measuring Tape, IR Temp Gun, Hard Hat, Safety Glasses, Reflective Vest, Gloves, Walkie Talkies.
Emergency:
Tire Plug Kit, Breaker Bar with proper wheel socket, Flashing Beacons, Fire Extinguisher, Noco Jump box, Full First Aid kit with additional wound closure items, 12V tire pump, charged flashlight, Lighter
Hobbies and long trips:
Usually my camera equipment, 15-gal in-bed diesel tank with electric Terapump.
Keeping the flashlight charged is always key. That, or keeping spare batteries around for those inconvenient occasions.
11 / 17
Who Doesn’t Like Free Stuff?
Who Doesn’t Like Free Stuff?
OBD2 reader. - if you drive a car that’s more than 15 years old (and has an OBD2 port) it’s handy to have. just in case.
USB rechargeable jump pack (or jumper cables)
Floor pump - because I’m a cyclist, and I also have airlift helper bags on my truck for when I tow.
cases of mugs - I used to have a couple hundred mugs in my trunk from a company I used to work for with their logo.... You’d be surprised how many people are STOKED when they get a free coffee mug. I dont mind the company, I just left to go back to school. and yes, that’s an abnormal number, I snagged a few extra cases before I left. I was actually the only person in the office that actively gave them out.... they were meant to be given out anyways, so I’m doing them a favor.
It’s free promotion for the company. They already bought mugs, those are written off on the balance sheet. Now you just rep the brand to anyone in the vicinity who needs to hold a hot drink.
12 / 17
East Bound and Down, Loaded Up and Trucking
East Bound and Down, Loaded Up and Trucking
It varies slightly by vehicle but basically a mix of emergency, comfort and cargo handling. The nice car has a kit with basic tools, jumper cables, tow strap, flares etc. and a crate with a snow shovel, jackets, plastic bags, food and water, towel, and CB radio. I also have a bag of bungies and tie downs, bug spray, sunscreen, a bike lock and Swix F4 glide wax. Up front I have CDs, napkins, plastic cutlery, first aid stuff and various sugary stuff because T1D. I also have our road trip crate in the back with folding chairs a folding table and my brew kit of stove, thermos, French press and supplies.
The truck is older and self maintained so more mechanical support. The crate in place of the left rear seat has a tool kit including multimeter and code reader, flares, tow strap, breaker bar with socket for serpentine belt, lug nuts and emergency big stick. A bag of tie downs, some wood for dunnage, a tarp, a tow ball, some water and munchies plus oil etc.
You keep the CB packed a way in a kit? Get a giant whip for it on the outside of the car, mount the radio under your dash, and start hanging out with the truckers on your morning commute.
13 / 17
The Inimitable Baby Wipe
The Inimitable Baby Wipe
A lot of things come and go with the seasons and with people using and not putting stuff back, but baby wipes - Huggies Natural Care, to be specific - are the one non-negotiable, in every glove box of every car, all season, “where are the wipes?! put them back where you found them” item. Perfect for cleaning up kid messes, food spills, clearing the dust from the dash, removing crud from the shifter boot, cutting tire black and axle grease off your hands...these wipes do it all and without harsh chemicals or stupid prices. They’re not quite as good at any one thing as the purpose-built products like Armor-All wipes or Goop, but the wide range of crap that they will deal with “good enough” is truly amazing.
Baby wipes are a true jack of all trades, and master of a surprising percentage at the least. Keep a pack around, you never know when you’ll need them.
14 / 17
Spare Gifts
Spare Gifts
Car cleaning products like instant detailer and some clean cloths so if I’m bored, waiting for the better half to do some shopping, I got something to do in the parking lot.
And, this is an odd one but, two wrapped gifts in the trunk, each nice but purchased for 50% off or more at Walmart, one for an adult and one for a kid. When we’re out on our adventures and we come across a nice bunch of people having a bbq or cookout or something, we’ll sort of gauge the situation and (if we’re being invited) then go back to the car and return with one or the other gift. Not exactly wedding crashers but it’s amazing how welcomed you are if you just bring a gift. Especially an unexpected one. Met a bunch of really nice people this way and had a lot of great fun.
You’re out at the park, making do with one of those pre-installed grills, when you hear a car pull up. Weird, everyone who said they’d be at the cookout is already there, but whatever. Maybe it’s not for you. Then someone starts to walk up, scope out the scene, and you awkwardly offer them a spare burger. They immediately head back to the car, and emerge with a fully-wrapped gift. What? A present? For the cost of one burger? This rules. This is your new best friend.
15 / 17
Never Forget The Umbrella
Never Forget The Umbrella
In my car at all times:
Tylenol/Acetaminophen/Paracetamol
Calcium Carbonate based antacid.
Jumper cables (even if you don’t know how to use them, have a set and hope that the nice person who offers to help knows)
A roll of TP (in a plastic bag, I live in a humid area)
A package of flushable wipes
Re-usable shopping bags
A simple tool kit (various screwdrivers, adjustable wrench, duct tape, etc)
A simple First Aid kit
Cell phone charger and spare cables
Napkins stuffed all over the place from various FF restaurants
Roll of paper towels (I use them to blow my nose as well)
An umbrella (I live in the PNW)
I’m sure I’m forgetting a few things.
I famously used to carry a collapsible BMW umbrella in my FR-S, and my Legacy before it. I had never, at the time, owned a BMW.
16 / 17
Major Kong’s Recommendations
Major Kong’s Recommendations
One .45-caliber automatic, two boxes ammunition, four days’ concentrated emergency rations, one drug issue containing antibiotics, morphine, vitamin pills, pep pills, sleeping pills, tranquilizer pills, one miniature combination Russian phrase book and Bible, one hundred dollars in rubles, one hundred dollars in gold, nine packs of chewing gum, one issue of prophylactics, three lipsticks, three pair of nylon stockings...
Shoot, a fella could have a pretty good weekend in Vegas with all that stuff.
17 / 17