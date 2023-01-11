These Are the Stories of Your Luckiest Driving Saves

Year before our son was born we were travelling north on I-69 in Indiana just after the New Year to visit some friends. We’d had 8-9in of snow a few days before and blizzard like winds and while the roads were clear, the wind was blowing fine snow across the dark colored roads where it was freezing. Every 1/4 mile there was a car in the ditch on both sides of the road.



Just south of Muncie, IN I saw a ton of break lights ahead and then cars started bailing out left and right into the ditch to avoid what we only assumed was a massive accident. I tried to get on the breaks, but it was already too late, we only had two options, hit the 10-15 cars in front of us or also bail. The ditch on the right side of us was steep and probably 10-12 feet to the bottom and in our 2005 Jeep Liberty, I knew if I eased it down we were going to roll it... So I yelled to my wife, ‘We’re going in!’ and dove into the ditch, corrected as we got to the bottom and just floored it. There was probably 15" of snow down there, no indication of what was under us and I knew if we stopped, we’d never get out.

We drove for almost 2 miles in that ditch, Dakar rally style, but in snow, our heads hitting the ceiling it was so uneven, before the ditch flattened out enough with the road for us to drive out. All the while watching cars and trucks slowly pass us up above wondering what the hell these idiots were doing!



We got off at the next exit and I pulled into a gas station to inspect the Jeep (and calm my nerves). At the next pump, I could see a woman in a car pointing at us and gestering wildly to her husband. I can only assume she was saying, ‘That’s the Jeep that was in the ditch we passed!?’



No other car I’ve ever driven I think could have done what that Jeep did. I totaled that Jeep 5 months later when someone blew a stop sign at an intersection. RIP Jeep, you’re missed!!