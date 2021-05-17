These Are The States You Think Have The Worst Roads

I’m not sure if Colorado is the worst, but its pretty bad here. Grew up in NH which had some of the best and well maintained roads, but here in CO, not only has there been multiple votes to fund maintaining the roads that have gotten voted down because “taxes”, but the designs here are just plain stupid. Constantly there are two lane roads, where suddenly one of those lanes turns into a turning lane. Your only warning is the dotted line gets more frequent, but you have no idea of which lane is the turning lane now and by the time you find out, its too late and there is a wall of cars where you want to go. There is a simple solution of painting a merging line before, but nope, that would make too much sense.

Also, with all the raised trucks and suvs, with knobby tires, and no mud flaps driving around, replacing windshield is pretty much a yearly thing in this state. I still don’t get why mudflaps are not a law, it would be such a simple one to implement.