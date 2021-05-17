These Are The States You Think Have The Worst Roads

Everyone probably thinks that their state has the worst roads. But I really do think California has some of if not the worst. With nearly 400,000 miles of roads (Most of that is in Southern California. Los Angeles County alone has nearly 22,000 miles of road), there is a lot that can be bad, especially inland, where thousands of trucks traverse freeways and surface streets a day. We also have the most dangerous highway in the whole country, State Route 99 which runs 424 miles in a north-south direction.

We asked readers what states they thought have the worst roads. These were their answers.

2 / 12

Michigan

Michigan

Illustration for article titled These Are The States You Think Have The Worst Roads
Image: Ken Lund

Don’t know about the rest of the country, but in the Midwest, it’s definitely Michigan, and just about everyone here knows it too.

There’s a really pointed lesson in there about how the state that allowed itself to be oriented around the automobile is also the least capable of maintaining that infrastructure. I can’t remember where I read this, but you’d be surprised how quickly the returns diminish on lower population density relative to property taxes, and how hard it is for a working-class suburb to balance its budget. The more SF of paved roads per capita, the worse odds of them keeping them in working order.

3 / 12

Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania

Illustration for article titled These Are The States You Think Have The Worst Roads
Image: Christopher Seliga

I was stationed around Scranton, PA for a few years. During that time, I discovered that I didn’t need to see a sign that told me when I entered a new state...the roads just got smoother.

4 / 12

Mississippi

Mississippi

Illustration for article titled These Are The States You Think Have The Worst Roads
Image: Tony Webster

It is Mississippi’s time to shine. Some roads they haven’t updated since the Civil War, the rest they are trying to turn back into the pre-Civil War era roads.

5 / 12

Massachusetts

Massachusetts

Illustration for article titled These Are The States You Think Have The Worst Roads
Image: U.S. Customs

Massachusetts has some pretty garbage roads. All the taxes we pay and where does it go? Doesn’t seem to go to infrastructure because some roads and highways have potholes that can kill tires and bend rims, or even worse, wreck suspension and alignments. Roads get closed for months to be repaved and come out looking worse than they did before and fall apart after one winter.

6 / 12

Rhode Island

Rhode Island

Illustration for article titled These Are The States You Think Have The Worst Roads
Image: Kenneth C. Zirkel

According to this report from December my state is in the top 3 unsurprisingly. Top 2 if you don’t count D.C.

https://www.moneygeek.com/living/states-worst-road-infrastructure/

Nothing like decades of neglect and the winter snow plowing cycle, along with constant traffic between Boston and New York to keep road conditions in a constant state of disrepair. Good Job Rhode Island.

7 / 12

Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas

Illustration for article titled These Are The States You Think Have The Worst Roads
Image: Roland Arhelger

Dallas Texas! This city and its trash roads owe me 2 wheels, 3 tires, and 1 coilover but I had to buy 2 because you can’t just buy 1.

8 / 12

South Carolina

South Carolina

Illustration for article titled These Are The States You Think Have The Worst Roads
Image: DXR

South Carolina and it isn’t even close. Why? No real infrastructure investment since Eisenhower - or “pre Strom” for them. Legacy infrastructure TRYING to kill you because who needs a shoulder at 65mph or guardrails on limited access highway... or safety vehicle inspections. Finally, completely deficient road system combined with excessive population growth in a suburban-only HOA pattern + BMW factory.

9 / 12

Colorado

Colorado

Illustration for article titled These Are The States You Think Have The Worst Roads
Image: Chachpond

I’m not sure if Colorado is the worst, but its pretty bad here. Grew up in NH which had some of the best and well maintained roads, but here in CO, not only has there been multiple votes to fund maintaining the roads that have gotten voted down because “taxes”, but the designs here are just plain stupid. Constantly there are two lane roads, where suddenly one of those lanes turns into a turning lane. Your only warning is the dotted line gets more frequent, but you have no idea of which lane is the turning lane now and by the time you find out, its too late and there is a wall of cars where you want to go. There is a simple solution of painting a merging line before, but nope, that would make too much sense.

Also, with all the raised trucks and suvs, with knobby tires, and no mud flaps driving around, replacing windshield is pretty much a yearly thing in this state. I still don’t get why mudflaps are not a law, it would be such a simple one to implement.

10 / 12

Illinois

Illinois

Illustration for article titled These Are The States You Think Have The Worst Roads
Image: TheCatalyst31

Illinois roads are shit.

I realize I’m saying this because I’m spoiled driving on North Carolina’s roads, best in the nation, BUT GOOOOOOOD DAMN. I thought a pothole was something you hit that would unsettle the car and feel uncomfortable.

Illinois roads have potholes on the highways, and I’m not talking about the Virginia highway potholes, I’m talking about the type you call smell fresh yuan through.

11 / 12

New York

New York

Illustration for article titled These Are The States You Think Have The Worst Roads
Image: Frank Winkler

Definitely New York, especially the Bronx... The highways are always in constant repair but never seem to actually be repaired. (Which makes traffic even worse.)

12 / 12

