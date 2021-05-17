These Are The States You Think Have The Worst Roads

Everyone probably thinks that their state has the worst roads. But I really do think California has some of if not the worst. With nearly 400,000 miles of roads (Most of that is in Southern California. Los Angeles County alone has nearly 22,000 miles of road), there is a lot that can be bad, especially inland, where thousands of trucks traverse freeways and surface streets a day. We also have the most dangerous highway in the whole country, State Route 99 which runs 424 miles in a north-south direction.
We asked readers what states they thought have the worst roads. These were their answers.
