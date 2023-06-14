BMW Films - Star - HD - High Quality

Blur2:

This may not be a specific memory of being in a car, but c’mon. You all know I’m a sucker for this video. I sent it to a friend of mine earlier today, before even reading through these comments.

Advertisement

Plus, this song and video still evoke memories. My parents owned BMW Films on physical media when I was a kid, and I absolutely loved Star from the first time I ever saw it. I think they got the discs with my dad’s old first-gen X5, so they were around deep into my childhood.

Submitted by: STIKleinWagon