These Are The Safest New Cars You Can Buy In 2023

News

These Are The Safest New Cars You Can Buy In 2023

If you want a safe car, you want it to be an IIHS Top Safety Pick+.

By
Collin Woodard
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Kia Telluride
Photo: Kia

As much as we understand the desire to buy a car and drive it into the ground, the reality is, recent advancements in car safety mean that if you’re driving a car without modern safety features, you really should consider buying something newer.

Advertisement

And if you need further proof, just watch this infamous video of a Nissan Tsuru (an early ‘90s Sentra sold under a different name in Mexico long after a newer version went on sale in the U.S.) colliding with a 2016 Nissan Versa. Trust us. You really don’t want to be in a ‘90s car if you get hit by something modern. Especially a full-size pickup truck or SUV.

But if you’re looking for something safer, which cars should you consider? Recently, our friends at Consumer Reports compiled a list of all the new cars that the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has given its highest award to, the Top Safety Pick +. And with 38 to choose from, conveniently, they’re grouped by category. Let’s see what made the list.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 13

Compact Cars

Compact Cars

Acura Integra
Photo: Acura
  • Acura Integra
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 13

Midsize Cars

Midsize Cars

Honda Accord
Photo: Honda
  • Honda Accord
  • Subaru Outback
  • Toyota Camry (if it was built after January 2023)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 13

Compact Luxury Cars

Compact Luxury Cars

Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Photo: Mercedes-Benz
  • Mercedes-Benz C-Class (if you add the front crash prevention package)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 13

Full-Size Luxury Cars

Full-Size Luxury Cars

Genesis G90
Photo: Genesis
  • Genesis G90
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 13

Compact SUVs

Compact SUVs

Honda CR-V
Photo: Honda
  • Honda CR-V
  • Honda HR-V
  • Subaru Solterra (if it was built after October 2022)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 13

Compact Luxury SUVs

Compact Luxury SUVs

Genesis GV70
Photo: Genesis
  • Acura RDX
  • BMW X1
  • Genesis GV60
  • Genesis GV70
  • Lexus NX (including the NX plug-in hybrid)
  • Lexus UX
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 13

Midsize SUVs

Midsize SUVs

Subaru Ascent
Photo: Subaru
  • Honda Pilot
  • Hyundai Palisade
  • Kia Telluride
  • Nissan Pathfinder
  • Subaru Ascent
  • Toyota Highlander
  • Volkswagen ID.4
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 13

Midsize Luxury SUVs

Midsize Luxury SUVs

Volvo XC90
Photo: Volvo
  • Acura MDX
  • Audi Q4 E-Tron (including the Q4 Sportback)
  • Genesis GV80
  • Infiniti QX60
  • Lexus RX
  • Tesla Model Y
  • Volvo XC90 (including the XC90 Recharge)
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 13

Three-Row Luxury SUVs

Three-Row Luxury SUVs

Rivian R1S
Photo: Rivian
  • Audi Q8 (including the Q8 E-Tron, and Q8 Sportback)
  • Rivian R1S
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 13

Minivans

Minivans

Toyota Sienna
Photo: Toyota
  • Honda Odyssey
  • Toyota Sienna
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 13

Pickup Trucks

Pickup Trucks

Rivian R1T
Photo: Rivian
  • Rivian R1T
  • Toyota Tundra (only the crew cab and extended cab)
Advertisement

13 / 13