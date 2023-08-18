These Are The Safest New Cars You Can Buy In 2023

As much as we understand the desire to buy a car and drive it into the ground, the reality is, recent advancements in car safety mean that if you’re driving a car without modern safety features, you really should consider buying something newer.

And if you need further proof, just watch this infamous video of a Nissan Tsuru (an early ‘90s Sentra sold under a different name in Mexico long after a newer version went on sale in the U.S.) colliding with a 2016 Nissan Versa. Trust us. You really don’t want to be in a ‘90s car if you get hit by something modern. Especially a full-size pickup truck or SUV.

But if you’re looking for something safer, which cars should you consider? Recently, our friends at Consumer Reports compiled a list of all the new cars that the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety has given its highest award to, the Top Safety Pick +. And with 38 to choose from, conveniently, they’re grouped by category. Let’s see what made the list.