I’m not sure either of these really count, since I still ended up with something exciting, but: the assholes sold them out from under me.

Was looking for my first car. First was an ‘88 IROC (350 L98 car), nice family selling the car. Went and looked at it with my buddy (it was a solid 30-40 minute drive away), test drove it, liked the car - interior was in good shape, newer paint that looked nice. Said nice family agreed to hold it for me until my dad and I could come back the next morning to finalize the deal. Called me the morning of “Oh, someone came with cash so we sold it” - my dad was livid.

Second was a ‘95 Z28. My dad and I looked at it this time, drove it, put a small deposit down on it (like $50, all we had on hand at the time), would be coming back with the actual funds in a day or two...tried calling him a few times within the next few days and he eventually answered...with the same shit answer.

In hindsight, the ‘88 had some rust bubbling up here and there under that newish paint (that I was happy to ignore because excited 17 year old). May have been minimal, maybe not. The ‘95 was far worse off - oil spray all over the engine with a nice low oil light, and the owner kept trying to impress me by telling me how he was married to a stripper.

Ended up with an ‘86 IROC (305 LB9 car) which I probably paid too much for, which also had oil issues (balancer came loose and wore a hole in the timing cover, had to be fixed right after buying it), but dammit I loved that car. So all in all, the other two may have not really “gotten away”, but were more than annoying to me at the time.