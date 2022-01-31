I think that the expectations of longer term reliability is near the top of this list. I look at the list of items that we expect to service during the life of the car in the 1980's that we no longer look at.

- Ignition service (Plugs, Wires, Cap and Rotor) was generally done at 50,000 miles, my Ford Fusion recommends 150,000 mile internals.

- Transmissions are sealed. Hell, you used to be lucky if a GM 700R4 made it out of warranty for a 1980's GM C/K Truck.

- Speaking of 1980's GM C/K Series, we now expect that an engine is going to last the life of the truck, and you used to be lucky if a 305 V8 made it 75,000 miles before it was using 2-3 quarts between oil changes. Thanks to the LS series, we now expect that the engine will go 150,000 to 200,000+ miles before replacement.

- Air Conditioning is now expected to last the life of the car, and that was something that was considered to be serviceable.