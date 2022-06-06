I’d have to call on a company that brings something to the party: Cessna Aircraft Company:

Since Cessna has knowledge of how to make people-carriers light and strong out of aluminum, surely that expertise can carry over to EVs. I’m imagining an EV on the order of something like the Messerschmitt bubble cars right after WWII:

Not looking like one of these ghastly German BEMs—bug-eyed monsters—but to be a Cessna EV that gets the job done as efficiently as possible (and looks cool accomplishing the goals).

The whole idea of EVs being bridge-buckling heavy monsters like the GM Hummer is just wrong. And given how we’ve got a lithium supply issue—I’d say spreading the batteries among of lot of light and efficient EVs brought to you by Cessna is better in the long run than GM’s ridiculous penis-comparing vehicle.