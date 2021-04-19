These Are The New Cars That Blew Your Mind When You Were A Kid

Photo : Bernard Spragg. NZ / Wikimedia Commons ( Other

Kids have awesome, vivid imaginations. Many gearheads likely got their start simply by having their minds blown about a vehicle.



A few cars have blown my mind in my formative years, but one that blew my mind the earliest was the first generation Audi TT. It was a car that I drove in games like Gran Turismo 3: A-Spec, when I was only 8 years old.

Sure, like any kid, I had pictures of supercars on my wall. But the Audi TT made me excited in ways that a McLaren F1 and a Lamborghini Diablo couldn’t. Maybe it was the fact that it looked like a New Beetle, but squashed and super sleek. As an adult, I adore its timeless looks and engaging powertrain. When I finally bought one last year, it was a dream come true and one of those few moments where meeting a hero was a good thing.

We asked readers to give us the new cars that blew their minds as kids. Here are their answers.

Welcome back to Answers of the Day, our daily Jalopnik feature where we take the best 10 responses from the previous Question of the Day and shine it up to show off. It’s by you and for you, Jalopnik readers. Enjoy!